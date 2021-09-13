Kariba shared a photo of the two love birds kissing in a deep embrace, with her gown floating graciously on the sandy beach.

In the announcement posted on Monday, September 13, he said that the wedding took place on August 11, 2021

“Y’all were meant to be together. My friends got married and I was screaming because Lenana was delaying this news,” the couple’s friends Malika Mandy said.

Kariba married the love of his life, Helen, at Pineapple Beach Club in the Caribbean islands of Antigua.

Pineapple Beach Club is a popular venue for destination weddings especially because it is a tropical hideaway where the beach curves in a perfect quarter-mile arc of brilliant, powdery white sand.

Engagement

Lenana and Helen announced their engagement earlier this year in January, with the actor expressing confidence that he had found his life-long partner.

“I am going to marry this girl,” he said in a past interview this year.

The two have been friends for a long time but only started dating a year ago, months after Lenana parted ways with his ex.