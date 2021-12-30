Senior NTV news anchor leaves NMG after 3 years

His colleagues surprised him with a cake on Wednesday, December 29 as he bid them goodbye.

“Thank you, NTV Kenya for three great years,” he said in a short post on his social media.

At NTV he interviewed thought leaders such as former Chief Justice David Maraga and various Cabinet Secretaries.

He also did investigative pieces such as Sins of Saviours which led to a government

crackdown on Child Welfare Society of Kenya and streamlining of child protection laws and operations.

Nyabola has a degree in communications from the University of Nairobi and before starting his media career, he worked as a research officer for a management consultancy firm.

He then joined Nation Media Group in 2013 as a sports anchor where he worked for three years.

NTV's Edmond Nyabola Pulse Live Kenya

The news anchor then moved to CGTN Africa where he covered the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

After leaving CGTN Africa, he worked as a freelance translator, working with organisations such as American Red Cross, Kenya Red Cross Society and National Population Council (Kenya).