Senior NTV anchor Edmond Nyamola has left Nation Media Group after three years.
Senior NTV news anchor leaves NMG after 3 years
On to the next.
His colleagues surprised him with a cake on Wednesday, December 29 as he bid them goodbye.
At NTV he interviewed thought leaders such as former Chief Justice David Maraga and various Cabinet Secretaries.
He also did investigative pieces such as Sins of Saviours which led to a government
crackdown on Child Welfare Society of Kenya and streamlining of child protection laws and operations.
Nyabola has a degree in communications from the University of Nairobi and before starting his media career, he worked as a research officer for a management consultancy firm.
He then joined Nation Media Group in 2013 as a sports anchor where he worked for three years.
The news anchor then moved to CGTN Africa where he covered the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
After leaving CGTN Africa, he worked as a freelance translator, working with organisations such as American Red Cross, Kenya Red Cross Society and National Population Council (Kenya).
He was recalled to NTV in 2019 where he spent another three years at Nation Media Group.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke