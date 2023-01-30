Shaffie Weru makes media come back with new show [Video]

Shaffie shared a trailer of his upcoming show dubbed Shafted which is set to premiere on Monday, January 30.

“Have you been Shafted? Have you Shafted Yourself? Who better than Shaffie Weru in telling it like it is,” Shaffie tagged the promo video.

Shaffie’s fans expressed their high anticipation for the show.

Shaffie Weru firing

Shaffie was fired from the Radio Africa-owned station in 2021 alongside radio presenter Neville and DJ Joe Mfalme for remarks regarded as inappropriate by many of their listeners.

Shaffie said the layoff was much more than the presenters' comments on air and was more about his presence at the station. According to Shaffie, he was laid mostly because of his position at the station.

“The reason I was fired you need to understand was never about the tweets or the people, it was about the companies that were spending money on me because I was a very big presenter.

"Their customers were the ones attacking me, so they also started attacking the companies,” Shaffie said in an interview with Nairobi News.

Shaffie Weru Pulse Live Kenya