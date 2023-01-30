ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shaffie Weru makes media come back with new show [Video]

Amos Robi

Shaffie Weru has not been actively doing any shows for the last two years

Shaffie Weru
Shaffie Weru

Former Homeboyz radio presenter Shaffie Weru has announced making a comeback on air.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Shaffie shared a trailer of his upcoming show dubbed Shafted which is set to premiere on Monday, January 30.

“Have you been Shafted? Have you Shafted Yourself? Who better than Shaffie Weru in telling it like it is,” Shaffie tagged the promo video.

Shaffie’s fans expressed their high anticipation for the show.

Shaffie was fired from the Radio Africa-owned station in 2021 alongside radio presenter Neville and DJ Joe Mfalme for remarks regarded as inappropriate by many of their listeners.

Shaffie said the layoff was much more than the presenters' comments on air and was more about his presence at the station. According to Shaffie, he was laid mostly because of his position at the station.

“The reason I was fired you need to understand was never about the tweets or the people, it was about the companies that were spending money on me because I was a very big presenter.

"Their customers were the ones attacking me, so they also started attacking the companies,” Shaffie said in an interview with Nairobi News.

Shaffie Weru
Shaffie Weru Shaffie Weru Pulse Live Kenya

Shaffie and his colleagues were on the spot after they victim-shamed a lady who was thrown off the 12th floor of Ambank House by a man she met on Facebook (Facebook boyfriend).

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Amber Ray excites fans with video of growing baby bump

Amber Ray excites fans with video of growing baby bump

Shaffie Weru makes media come back with new show [Video]

Shaffie Weru makes media come back with new show [Video]

Actress Jacky Vike lands brand ambassadorial job

Actress Jacky Vike lands brand ambassadorial job

Kevin Mboya reveals details of Kwale trip that left him heartbroken

Kevin Mboya reveals details of Kwale trip that left him heartbroken

Photo of Wema Sepetu & bae Whozu sparks debates after fans noticed slight bulge

Photo of Wema Sepetu & bae Whozu sparks debates after fans noticed slight bulge

Emma Jalamo drops collabo with Nicah the Queen after week-long stunts [Watch]

Emma Jalamo drops collabo with Nicah the Queen after week-long stunts [Watch]

NTV's Zainab Ismail pays touching tribute to late father on 1st anniversary

NTV's Zainab Ismail pays touching tribute to late father on 1st anniversary

Not my husband - Chiki Kuruka shoves lady grinding on Bien [Video]

Not my husband - Chiki Kuruka shoves lady grinding on Bien [Video]

Breeder LW's 'Gin ama Whiskey' song crosses new milestone

Breeder LW's 'Gin ama Whiskey' song crosses new milestone

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio Maisha news anchor Beatrice Maganga who announced her exit today, January 28, 2023

Veteran Radio Maisha presenter signs off in emotional farewell after 13 years

Spice Diana and a screengrab from the video

Video: Mixed reactions as Spice Diana leaves little to imagination in TikTok video

Cebbie Koks Nyasego

Cebbie Koks' advice to single ladies in search of husbands

Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro reveals truth about why she left Kiss FM