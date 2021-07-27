I have lost three People in the last 24 hours- Shaffie Weru mourns

A heartbroken Shaffie shared the sad news via Insta-stories, stating the he lost the three relatives within a span of 24 hours.

The former Radio host went ahead to make a prayer for his departed uncles, asking God to keep then in internal peace.

“I have lost three People in the last 24 hours… There is no if’s in God’s world. And no places are safer than other places. The center of his will is our only safety. Let Us Pray that we may always know it.

@InalilahiWainalaihirojiun #UncleAbdallah #UncleRamaRoss and #UncleMarcko” mourned Shaffie Weru.

In a separate post Weru wrote shared a quote that says; “Death takes the body. God talks the Soul. Our Minds holds the memories. Our hearst keep the love. Our faith let’s Us know we will meet again.

Rest well Uncles Abdallah, Marko Sheriff” .

