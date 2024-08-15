Shakib Lutaaya breaks silence on state of his marriage to Zari

Shakib Lutaaya, the husband of popular socialite Zari Hassan, has strongly dismissed the widespread belief that his wife is financially supporting him.

This revelation comes after a series of heated exchanges between the couple, which started with a social media post by Zari.

The social media clash

The drama began when Zari Hassan took to social media to express her frustration with Shakib.

Businesswoman Zari Hassan with her husband Shakib Lutaaya Pulse Live Kenya

She accused him of being jealous after her ex-partner and the father of her child, Diamond Platnumz, attended their daughter's birthday party in South Africa.

Zari claimed that Shakib was upset despite the fact that she had no prior knowledge of Diamond's arrival, even though he had sent money for their daughter's celebration.

Shakib’s side of the story

In response to Zari's accusations, Shakib decided to clear the air during a phone interview. He strongly denied that Zari was financially supporting him and even went as far as to call her a miser.

Shakib stated that the only time Zari gave him any money was during a trip to Tanzania, where she earned around $40,000 (approximately Shs150 million). According to Shakib, Zari only handed him $2,000 (about Shs7.4 million) from that amount.

He expressed his frustration, saying, "The only thing I've gained from that woman is fame." Shakib further claimed that Zari's actions often disregarded his mental well-being and impacted how he views their relationship.

"You can’t disrespect me just because you gave me money that I spend in just two days," Shakib stated..

He made it clear that he does not rely on her financially and expects to be treated with respect.

Shakib also made it clear that he does not expect to have children with Zari. He cited her age as a factor, referring to her as a very old lady who crossed the age of having them.

Shakib’s comparison to Rema Namakula

Shakib then urged Zari to take a lesson from Ugandan singer Rema Namakula, who has maintained a respectful relationship with her current partner, Dr Hamza Sebunya, despite having a child with another popular artist, Eddy Kenzo.

Shakib pointed out that Rema has never publicly embarrassed Dr. Sebunya and has kept her interactions with Kenzo strictly private and professional.

