Shaniqwa reveals how Jalang'o helped him rebuild his life from scratch

Speaking in a recent interview with Jeff Kuria, Mwangi said that he was at his lowest, having lost his job, wife and child after he was fired from KTN.

He revealed that he owed 7-months rent and would struggle to find even food, and started depending on friends.

Pulse Live Kenya

One morning he texted Jalang’o who called him back and offered to help in any way he could.

“I told him about my situation and he asked to speak to my landlord. He paid all the money I owed and also paid for two months extra.

“Jalang’o told me he paid the two months rent to give me another chance at life without worrying about the rent which really rejuvenated me,” the comedian spoke.

Wife problems

Just as Kelvin was rebuilding his life, his baby mama who had left him for another man called him saying that she had been kicked out of the house she was living in.

She asked him to take care of the child as she fends for herself but ‘Shaniqwa’ felt sorry for her and took her back to his house.

The reunion did not last and two days later, they had already started quarrelling after going through his phone. The following day she left with the baby.

After some time she called him and said that she had found a new job but did not have anyone to watch the child over the weekend, a request kelvin obliged.

“On Monday she told me she was not in a position to pick the child. On Tuesday, she said that she had been involved in an accident and injured her pelvis bone and promised to come on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday she said she was admitted in the hospital and was using her friend’s phone during visiting hours. I called back after two minutes to ask something I had forgotten but when her friend answered the phone I heard a party was going on in the background then it hang up. After one minute my phone rang and when I asked about the noise, she responded that she was in a matatu,” he recalled.

Later his wife texted him and said he would have to stay with the child going forward. At that point, it dawned on Kelvin that he would have to raise the child alone.

“I gathered my friends who had been supporting me and gave them the news. They said they would help us on the condition that if I ever took her back they would chase me from the area,” he recalled.