TV journalist Sharon Barang'a finds new home days after leaving TV47

Denis Mwangi

Sharon Barang'a’s exit from TV47 was highly emotive, with the journalist shedding tears as she bid her colleagues goodbye.

TV journalist Sharon Barang'a landed a new job days after leaving TV47 where she was serving as a senior reporter.

Barang'a was excited to announce that she has now joined China Global Television Network (CGTN) Africa based in Nairobi.

China Global Television Network (CGTN) is the international division of the state media outlet China Central Television (CCTV).

“This week, I started a new chapter in my career. To everyone who has been following up on my journey, cheering me up & praying for me...Asanteni sana,” she said.

The China-owned station has employed some of the most talented Kenyan journalists in the industry over the years, with the goal of promoting a cultural connection between Africa and China.

On March 30 CTGN scooped up another talented journalist, Idah Waringa who was sent to work at the station’s headquarters in Beijing.

Sharon Barang'a's exit from TV47 was highly emotive, with the journalist shedding tears as she bid her colleagues goodbye.

"My farewell party just went down. Today was my last day at TV47...I cried, I 'crewed', it has been an emotional day leaving a company that received me warmly when I was going through a rough patch in my life.

"TV47 became more than just a company I worked for. It literally became family as it provided a soft landing for me. I will forever be indebted to this brand that I hold so dear," Barang'a wrote.

Before joining TV47, Barang'a worked at Nation Media Group for eight years before leaving in 2020.

