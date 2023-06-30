The sports category has moved to a new website.


TV47 journalist brought to tears as she bids station goodbye after 3 years

Amos Robi

Barang'a joined TV47 in 2020 after being fired from NTV where she headed the education desk

Sharon Barang'a sheds tears as she leaves TV47
Sharon Barang'a sheds tears as she leaves TV47

After three years, TV47 journalist Sharon Barang'a has bid farewell to the station, bringing an end to her tenure.

Having joined the station in 2020, Barang'a was given a warm send-off by her colleagues in a beautiful ceremony.

In a heartfelt post on her Facebook page, Barang'a expressed her emotions about leaving TV47. She revealed that the station had been more than just a workplace for her; it had become a supportive and caring family, especially during a challenging phase in her life.

"My farewell party just went down. Today was my last day at tv47...I cried, I 'crewed', it has been an emotional day leaving a company that received me warmly when I was going through a rough patch in my life.

"TV47 became more than just a company I worked for. It literally became family as it provided a soft landing for me. I will forever be indebted to this brand that I hold so dear," Barang'a wrote.

Sharon Barang'a shares moments with colleagues as she leaves TV47
Sharon Barang'a shares moments with colleagues as she leaves TV47 Sharon Barang'a shares moments with colleagues as she leaves TV47 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Former NTV Reporter lands new TV Job months after being fired

Joining TV47 in 2020, Sharon Barang'a was appointed as the head of the Education desk and took on the role of a senior reporter. Her dedication to journalism and her passion for covering education-related stories were evident from the beginning.

Upon joining, she expressed her excitement about her new role even asking her audience for feedback on her stories.

"I join the team as the head of Education desk/Snr. reporter. I intend to walk this journey with you, and so I welcome all kinds of feedback, especially on Education stories/special features on education," she said.

Interestingly, Barang'a reported to her new workplace on her birthday, expressing gratitude to her friends and fans for their overwhelming love and support throughout her career.

Sharon Barang'a shares moments with colleagues as she leaves TV47
Sharon Barang'a shares moments with colleagues as she leaves TV47 Sharon Barang'a shares moments with colleagues as she leaves TV47 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I have lost my dad & job in one month- Sacked NTV Reporter

Barang'a did not disclose her plans following her departure from TV47, the station has recently acquired top talents from rival stations, indicating their commitment to grow in the media space.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
