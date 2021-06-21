Shiksha Arora excites Kenyans as she makes TV comeback on KBC

In a tweet, Arora noted that she will be making a TV comeback barely a year after she was laid off by her former employer K24.

The former K24 News anchor is among new faces that have been unveiled by the State Broadcaster as they gear up a relaunch.

“A year later, I am BACK, back like I never left. Catch me on @KBCChannel1

my new home ❤️ Thank you for always standing by my side, catch me this Friday at 9 PM, it’s time to create magic, with a brand new KBC. Are you ready? 😁 #THISISKBC” tweeted Shiksha Arora.

At the station, Arora has been paired with her former colleague at K24, Fred Indimuli and together they will be hosting a new segment called #EastFriday.

The news of Ms Arora joining KBC excited a good number of her followers and fans, who couldn’t help it but shower her with congratulatory messages.

Journalist Caroline Njenga who kicked off her journey at KBC back in 2016 also expressed excitement upon return to KBC.

“In 2016, I debut on @KBCChannel1 as Business anchor. I left in 2018 but now I'm back bigger, better and with extensive experience” said Caroline Njenga.

At the TV station Njenga will be anchoring Business news “Business Insight” alternating with Cynthia Nyamai and Betty Kiptum.

Ahmed Juma Bhalo is also joining KBC for the second time, after being laid off twice by Mediamax owned Station K24.

“Wengi mumekuwa mukiniuliza, 'AJB siku hizi uko wapi hatukuoni kwenye TV?' Sasa ni rasmi nimejiunga na Shirika la Kitaifa la Utangazaji nchini Kenya @KBCTelevision Karibuni nitaanza kuwasomea tena habari za #kiswahili katika @KBCChannel1 InshaAllah. Mungu hashuki. #anchor001”

“Hii ni Throwback ya 2015. Sasa nimerudi @KBCTelevision @KBCChannel1 baada ya miaka 6 kuanza ukurasa mpya wa maisha yangu ya uwanahabari. Kesho tegea kuanzia 7pm ushuhudie mwamko mpya #ThisIsKBC #HiiNiKBC”. noted Juma Bhalo.

Another News anchor John Jacob Kioria said; “Spot the people you know in this photo. Today we are doing it bigly. Oooops, I am giving you a front bench view on history as it evolves today. #ThisIsKBC”

Award-Winning Journalist Purity Museo who has been paired with the legendary Tom Mboya for the Prime Time News, put up a tweet, remembering her first day KBC.

“This was me doing my first bulletin at @KBCChannel1 on 23.11.2018. I was not the best but I was given the opportunity to grow. Forever indebted @RadioTaifaFM #ThisIsKBC” wrote Purity Museo.

Veterans

Seasoned Media Personalities who have joined the State Broadcaster ahead of their much anticipated re-launch include; Tom Mboya, Cynthia Nyamai, Shiksha Arora, John Kioria Fred Indimuli, Ahmed Juma Ballo, Harith Salim and Nancy Onyancha.

Others on the list are Catherine Kasavuli who is regarded as the queen and princess of the TV, the legendary Fayyaz Qureishi, Badi Muhsin and Pauline Sheghu.

Swahili Bulletin

The relaunch will kick off on Monday with “Darubini” at 7pm where renowned Swahili anchor Harith Salim has been paired with former K24 anchor Nancy Onyancha.

Ahmed Juma Bhalo and Beatrice Gatonye Ngetich will be anchoring the 7pm news on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Salim and Onyancha will be back again on the news desk on Friday before paving the way for Badi Muhsin and Pauline Shegu who will steer the special Kiswahili legend edition on Saturdays. Kamche Menza will wrap up the week on Sunday.

English bulletins

The 9PM news bulletin (Prime Edition) will be anchored by Tom Mboya and Purity Museo.

John Jacob Kioria will make a comeback premiering on Wednesday alongside Serfine Achieng Ouma and on Sunday for Sunday Express and family show.

Business anchor Cynthia Nyamai will make her debut on Thursday with Business Insight alternating with Betty Kiptum and Carol Njenga.