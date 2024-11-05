Shiquo quenches customers' thirst with new wigs ranging from Sh1,450

Known for her affordability, Shiquo continues to surprise Kenyans with products that fit their budget even in tough economic times.

Fans often hail her as the 'saviour' for shoppers looking for quality without breaking the bank.

Shiquo's wigs sell out in 10 minutes

Just a day after announcing her latest offering, Shiquo showcased the types of wigs her customers can expect.

Shiquo quenches fans' thirst with new Brazilian Grade 12A wigs at Sh3,500 Pulse Live Kenya

Brazilian Grade 12A hair normally represent the highest quality human hair with a soft texture and long-lasting durability.

Shiquo’s prices ranges from Sh3,500 to Sh700 as she shared on social media:

10-inch wigs for Sh3,500

12-inch wigs for Sh4,000

16-inch wigs for Sh6,200

18-inch wigs for Sh7,000

Pixie for Sh1,450

8-inch Brazillian 10A bob wig for Sh2,500

10-inch Brazillian 10A bob wig for Sh3,000

Within minutes of her posting the new collection, customers flooded her website to make purchases.

In fact, so many shoppers were eager to buy that the wigs seemed to have sold out almost instantly, leaving some fans disappointed.

“Shiquo, in 10 minutes all wigs sold out? Ladies, you were really waiting for this!” wrote a fan, Sophy Ruto, on her post.

Mixed reactions from competitors

Shiquo’s pricing stands out even more when compared to similar products on the market. Her wigs are available at almost half the price of other sellers in the country.

While customers celebrate her efforts, some business owners are expressing mixed feelings. By offering such low prices, Shiquo is giving customers a competitive edge. But this has also sparked concern among some sellers in the beauty industry who worry that her presence could affect their businesses.

A screenshot image of Businesswoman Shiquo HiiStyle telling Kenyans about her items Pulse Live Kenya

One of the latest to voice her concerns is Bentah, a seller of cosmetic products. In a recent TikTok video, Bentah asked Shiquo to let her know in advance if she plans to enter the cosmetics industry. Bentah even jokingly stated that she would close her shop beforehand if Shiquo decides to venture into cosmetics to avoid the competition.

“Shiquo, kindly, if you know you’re planning to come to this side of cosmetics, please answer me early enough so that I close my shop before you plug people. I don’t want to be embarrassed or forced to close my shop like others,” Bentah said in a TikTok video.

