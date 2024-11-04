Budget-friendly products Shiquo is shipping to Kenya next week

Businesswoman Shiquo HiiStyles has rapidly gained popularity in Kenya by offering budget-friendly products imported directly from China.

Shiquo’s unique business approach has resonated with customers across the country who are eager to take advantage of her affordable prices.

By building a dedicated following on social media, Shiquo has created a platform where Kenyans can place orders for a wide range of items, from electronics to daily essentials.

Businesswoman Shiquo HiiStyles Pulse Live Kenya

Shiquo encourages fans to work hard

Currently, Shiquo is in China, documenting her journey as she travels across various cities to gather items her customers have requested. Her updates from the trip have stirred excitement and kept her followers engaged, eagerly awaiting the arrival of their orders.

In a November 3 update, she expressed gratitude to her supporters, saying, “Asanteni sana – it means a lot seeing you all pushing hard and dreaming big. What I’m doing – selling at affordable prices – is just a small step.”

Shiquo encouraged her followers to continue working hard and aiming high, reminding them that they, too, have the potential to build a brighter future for Kenya.

"It’s not just about the hustle; it’s about raising the quality of life for all of us. Hustle smart, work hard, and remember, your dreams are within reach. I have no doubt you are the future, already building the Kenya we want to see. Let’s keep grinding and reaching new heights together!" she wrote.

A screenshot image of Businesswoman Shiquo HiiStyle telling Kenyans about her items Pulse Live Kenya

Some budget-friendly products Shiquo is bringing to Kenya next week

In the comments section of her posts, fans have shown great interest in various items they’ve requested, with many asking if their specific orders have been secured yet and when they'll be in Kenya.

Shiquo responded that a new batch of items is set for delivery next week, adding that she’s currently focused on loading the first stock.

Among the most requested products that Shiquo confirmed will be arriving next week are wigs, iPads and children’s tablets. Other products that are in high demand include Christmas-themed pyjamas and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Her range of items has proven especially popular as the festive season approaches, with customers eager to secure unique products at affordable prices.

Adding a touch of humour some of her fans have made rather unusual requests. One fan even asked if she could find a car for Sh50,000, while another requested baby diapers priced at Sh5.

However, one of the most surprising requests involved a fan jokingly asking Shiquo to 'import' them a Chinese man. Responding with good humour, Shiquo firmly declared, "They are a No!"

Support & skepticism from followers

While Shiquo’s efforts have been met with enthusiasm from her followers, not everyone is entirely convinced.

Some individuals are sceptical about whether her affordable prices will hold up once she returns to Kenya with the goods.

There are concerns about whether shipping costs might lead to price increases for customers who have already placed orders.

A screenshot image of Businesswoman Shiquo HiiStyle telling Kenyans about her items Pulse Live Kenya

Many are eager to see if her business will continue to thrive after she brings the items back to Kenya or if logistical and shipping expenses will impact her pricing model.