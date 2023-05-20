Akothee finally takes legal action against Andrew Kibe

In a recent development revealed by content creator Andrew Kibe. Akothee sent him a letter expressing her concerns about the unauthorized use of her brand name and content on his social media platforms.

Kibe went ahead to show his fans the whole content of the letter which cautioned him against using brand Akothee.

"Unauthorized use of our clients brand name and or content on your social media platforms our client Esther Akoth'. We have instructions to act for our named client which we do hereby address you hereunder," reads part of the letter.

Kibe, known for his controversial statements and online presence received the lawyer's letter and expressed his surprise at the seriousness of the matter.

Through a video posted on his YouTube on Friday, he questioned the authenticity of the letter, suggesting that Akothee might not have chosen the right lawyers for the job.

The letter highlighted that Kibe had been uploading Akothee's photos and tagging her without her authorization.

"It has come to our attention that vide the social media platforms but not limited to your youtube channel and Instagram you have been uploading our client's photos and tagging her without her authorization," reads the letter.

It further mentioned the use of offensive and degrading language against her, which aimed to not only harm her character but also cause distress to her family members.

The legal notice demanded that Kibe immediately cease uploading Akothee's content and refrain from using derogatory language towards her.

"We have also been informed that you have used obnoxious foul and degrading language against our client and or images with the aim of not only injuring her character but also causing anguish, pain and or suffering to her family members, continues the letter," reads the letter.

This clash between the two celebrities has been ongoing for months, with heated exchanges taking place on social media platforms.

The feud escalated in April when Kibe indecently compared Akothee to Millicent Omanga in one of his YouTube podcasts, prompting Akothee to threaten his deportation.

She cautioned Kibe about the potential legal consequences of his actions, which could result in imprisonment.

In response, Kibe resorted to mocking Akothee's English language skills, claiming that she had lectured him despite struggling with proper articulation in English.

He urged his followers to bear with him as he read Akothee's message, pointing out grammatical and semantic errors.

Kibe also criticized Akothee for involving his fans in the issue, accusing her of labeling them as toxic individuals.

