Self-proclaimed President of single mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee has been hospitalized again.
Singer Akothee hospitalized, Nelly Oaks gives update
Quick recovery madam boss
In an update given by Nelly Oaks, the singer is recuperating well from her hospital bed.
“Get well soon my Queen @akotheekenya 🙏,” shared Nelly Oaks.
On Tuesday, Oaks took to his Instagram account to shower Akothee with praises, reminiscing on how she is always fighting for others to have a decent life.
“This is one woman who has always been there for everyone and everybody, she goes all out and stops at nothing to try make the world a better place. Anytime I see her down ,I know it's that time her energy is won out . Let's all learn to appreciate Esther Akoth Kokeyo.
“If you haven't met Esther , you haven't met an Angel yet . Let's all appreciate and thank God for bringing Esther into our lives. I love you Esther @akotheekenya,” wrote Nelly Oaks.
Quick recovery
Fans and celebrities' joined the conversation wishing Madam boss a quick recovery.
rue.baby “Mama youre going to be well soon love ❤❤❤”
cebbie_koks_nyasego “Healing be your portion. ❤️❤️❤️”
yvonnedarcq “My darling Queen you are in my prayers 🙏🏻”
sandra_dacha “You are in my prayers jabber”
rahab_gichungu “Quick recovery Esther divine healing is your portion 🙏”
naomi.muthony “😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 please be well soon”
mburu_judy “Get well soon my Boss Lady 😢😢🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”
hshanzu “Quick Recovery To Her 🙏”
moryne2 “quick recovery mum, you are a lot more than what they see....pole”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke