Singer Akothee hospitalized, Nelly Oaks gives update

In an update given by Nelly Oaks, the singer is recuperating well from her hospital bed.

“Get well soon my Queen @akotheekenya 🙏,” shared Nelly Oaks.

On Tuesday, Oaks took to his Instagram account to shower Akothee with praises, reminiscing on how she is always fighting for others to have a decent life.

“This is one woman who has always been there for everyone and everybody, she goes all out and stops at nothing to try make the world a better place. Anytime I see her down ,I know it's that time her energy is won out . Let's all learn to appreciate Esther Akoth Kokeyo.

“If you haven't met Esther , you haven't met an Angel yet . Let's all appreciate and thank God for bringing Esther into our lives. I love you Esther @akotheekenya,” wrote Nelly Oaks.

Quick recovery

Fans and celebrities' joined the conversation wishing Madam boss a quick recovery.

rue.baby “Mama youre going to be well soon love ❤❤❤”

cebbie_koks_nyasego “Healing be your portion. ❤️❤️❤️”

yvonnedarcq “My darling Queen you are in my prayers 🙏🏻”

sandra_dacha “You are in my prayers jabber”

rahab_gichungu “Quick recovery Esther divine healing is your portion 🙏”

naomi.muthony “😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 please be well soon”

mburu_judy “Get well soon my Boss Lady 😢😢🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”

hshanzu “Quick Recovery To Her 🙏”

moryne2 “quick recovery mum, you are a lot more than what they see....pole”