Anastacia Mukabwa opens up about lifelong battle with asthma & divine healing

Lynet Okumu

Nimemtumikia Mungu nikiwa na hiyo asthma, lakini watu wengi walishindwa kunielewa - Anastacia Mukabwa

Anastacia Mukabwa
Anastacia Mukabwa

Anastacia Mukabwa now rebranded as Anastacia Kakii, shares her journey of overcoming health struggles and finding success in her music ministry.

In a conversation with Trudy Kitui, Anastacia Kakii bared her soul about the challenges she faced due to a health condition.

According to the 'Kiatu Kivue' singer, she battled asthma since childhood, a condition that often hindered her music ministry.

Anastacia Mukabwa
Anastacia Mukabwa Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on her struggles, Anastacia recalled the difficulty of performing while grappling with asthma attacks.

Despite her dedication to serving God through music, the ailment posed significant challenges.

She admitted to feeling misunderstood by others, especially when she had to step away during performances to catch her breath.

"Nimepita kwenye mapito mengi na baada ya hayo mapito Mungu alinitetea. Nimeugua Asthma tokea nikiwa mtoto. Nimemtumikia Mungu nikiwa na hiyo Asthma. Nafikiri hata watu wengi walishindwa kunielewa. Nikitoka kwa madhabau mara nyingi sikuwa nataka mtu yeyote kunisogelea maana nilikuwa nahema kwa nguvu sana. So imenisumbua kwa miaka mingi zaidi. Niliomba nikamlilia mungu nikajiuliza itakuaje, " she said.

Anastacia Mukabwa
Anastacia Mukabwa Pulse Live Kenya

However, Anastacia's faith never wavered. She fervently prayed and believed that God would deliver her from the grip of asthma.

"Lakini siku moja niliamk nikajitabiria ya kwamba sitakufa. Nitaisha kuyasimulia matendo makuu ya mungu. Na sijui hiyo Asthma iliishaje, kwa sababu ilikuwa ni mbaya. Nilikuwa hata nafika katikati ya wimbo na nashuke, niende nipumzike sababu nilikuwa nalemewa," she said.

One day, she woke up with a newfound determination, declaring to herself that she would not succumb to the illness.

Her unwavering faith led to a miraculous healing, as she experienced a complete cessation of asthma attacks.

Anastacia expressed gratitude for her healing, emphasizing that she now enjoys a healthy and vibrant life free from the constraints of asthma medication and attacks.

"I can't even tell, but nilishtukia tu sina. Sasa hivi times dawa na hakuna attack yoyote. Illiisha completely na niko mzima," she said.

Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa weds Maurice William Juma at Cathedral of Praise Church at Imara Daima on Saturday December 10, 2022.
Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa weds Maurice William Juma at Cathedral of Praise Church at Imara Daima on Saturday December 10, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya
In her journey to success, Anastacia Kakii acknowledged the pivotal role played by Tanzanian singer Rose Muhando.

She described Rose not only as a friend but also as a mentor who recognized her potential and nurtured her talent.

According to Anastacia, Rose Muhando was instrumental in her music career, providing invaluable guidance and support.

Tanzania Gospel singer Rose Muhando
Tanzania Gospel singer Rose Muhando Pulse Live Kenya

Rose believed in Anastacia's abilities and took the initiative to sponsor her studio sessions, laying the foundation for Anastacia's blossoming career in the music ministry.

She attributed much of her success to Rose Muhando's mentorship, acknowledging her as the driving force behind her achievements in the music industry.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
