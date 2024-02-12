Anastacia Mukabwa opens up about lifelong battle with asthma & divine healing

In a conversation with Trudy Kitui, Anastacia Kakii bared her soul about the challenges she faced due to a health condition.

Anastacia Mukabwa's struggles with Asthma

According to the 'Kiatu Kivue' singer, she battled asthma since childhood, a condition that often hindered her music ministry.

Reflecting on her struggles, Anastacia recalled the difficulty of performing while grappling with asthma attacks.

Despite her dedication to serving God through music, the ailment posed significant challenges.

She admitted to feeling misunderstood by others, especially when she had to step away during performances to catch her breath.

"Nimepita kwenye mapito mengi na baada ya hayo mapito Mungu alinitetea. Nimeugua Asthma tokea nikiwa mtoto. Nimemtumikia Mungu nikiwa na hiyo Asthma. Nafikiri hata watu wengi walishindwa kunielewa. Nikitoka kwa madhabau mara nyingi sikuwa nataka mtu yeyote kunisogelea maana nilikuwa nahema kwa nguvu sana. So imenisumbua kwa miaka mingi zaidi. Niliomba nikamlilia mungu nikajiuliza itakuaje, " she said.

God healed my asthma - Anastacia Mukabwa

However, Anastacia's faith never wavered. She fervently prayed and believed that God would deliver her from the grip of asthma.

"Lakini siku moja niliamk nikajitabiria ya kwamba sitakufa. Nitaisha kuyasimulia matendo makuu ya mungu. Na sijui hiyo Asthma iliishaje, kwa sababu ilikuwa ni mbaya. Nilikuwa hata nafika katikati ya wimbo na nashuke, niende nipumzike sababu nilikuwa nalemewa," she said.

One day, she woke up with a newfound determination, declaring to herself that she would not succumb to the illness.

Her unwavering faith led to a miraculous healing, as she experienced a complete cessation of asthma attacks.

Anastacia expressed gratitude for her healing, emphasizing that she now enjoys a healthy and vibrant life free from the constraints of asthma medication and attacks.

"I can't even tell, but nilishtukia tu sina. Sasa hivi times dawa na hakuna attack yoyote. Illiisha completely na niko mzima," she said.

Anastacia Mukabwa showers Rose Muhando with praises

In her journey to success, Anastacia Kakii acknowledged the pivotal role played by Tanzanian singer Rose Muhando.

She described Rose not only as a friend but also as a mentor who recognized her potential and nurtured her talent.

According to Anastacia, Rose Muhando was instrumental in her music career, providing invaluable guidance and support.

Rose believed in Anastacia's abilities and took the initiative to sponsor her studio sessions, laying the foundation for Anastacia's blossoming career in the music ministry.

