Singer B-Classic lashes out at Eric Omondi on National TV (Video)

Appearing on Citizen TV’s 10over10, Classic mentioned that he did not like the idea of Omondi using the Tanzanian video vixen in his show, yet he knows that they (Classic and Gigy) were an item.

“Eric amenikosea sana …Haina haja leo hii wewe unakipenzi chako cha roho alafu yeye anakuja anamteka anampeleka kwa wife material. Ni kosa kubwa sana lakini nitakuja kulipiza tu one day, haya ni Maisha tu ya kawaida. Nitalipiza tu oine day haya ni Maisha tu ya kila siku” B-Classic told Willis Raburu.

Ukinigusa

For the better part of last year, B-Classic and Gigy Money were rumoured to an item and they even worked on a Collabo called Ukinigusa.

The Watete hit-maker’s allegations come days after Omondi announced the cancellation of his Wife Material show over a rogue contestant. Many insinuated that Gigy Money was the ‘Rogue’ contestant in question, asking the comedian to drop her and allow the show to continue.

In an explanation, Omondi noted that the continuation of Wife Material Season 2 had been annulled “We say farewell to Season two”.

B- Classic with Gigy Money and Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Cancelled

“Sadly, It seems #WifeMaterial2 was never meant to happen, but we can still say it happened in away, actually twice. The show was to begin tomorrow as has been heavily advertised but unfortunately that won't be so.

The idea behind #WifeMaterial is to Entertain but most importantly to ensure that the Contestants are Comfortable, Safe and having the time of their lives while Contesting, Unfortunately one of the Contestants went Completely and utterly "Rogue" and despite numerous attempts to Control the situation the atmosphere in the house has not been conducive for the show to continue. We say farewell to Season two. Season 3 will Start almost immediately. 🙏🙏🙏🙏” announced Eric Omondi.

Currently, B-Classic 006 is disturbing the airwaves with his latest release dubbed #Watete featuring Utembe World CEO Arrow Bwoy.

The Watete video premiered officially on YouTube on May 21, 2021 and so far has garnered over 211K views and counting.