Eric Omondi's Wife Material Show cancelled again over ‘Rogue’ contestant

In an explanation, Omondi noted that the continuation of Wife Material Season 2 had been annulled “We say farewell to Season two”.

The surprise cancellation of the show left a section of his fans in lamentation with many advising that they could have just dropped the “Rogue” contestant and allowed the show to go on.

Cancelled

“Sadly, It seems #WifeMaterial2 was never meant to happen, but we can still say it happened in away, actually twice. The show was to begin tomorrow as has been heavily advertised but unfortunately that won't be so.

The idea behind #WifeMaterial is to Entertain but most importantly to ensure that the Contestants are Comfortable, Safe and having the time of their lives while Contesting, Unfortunately one of the Contestants went Completely and utterly "Rogue" and despite numerous attempts to Control the situation the atmosphere in the house has not been conducive for the show to continue. We say farewell to Season two. Season 3 will Start almost immediately.🙏🙏🙏🙏” announced Ericx Omondi.

Wife Material Woes

On 8th March, the comedian announced that the show was to start that night.

On March 10th, Season 2 contestants were involved in a physical fight at a city club during his Birthday party.

A video shared by Omondi via his Instagram captured the contestants exchanging blows to an extent of forcing stewards who were providing security at the club to intervene.

On March 11th, Eric gets arrested.

In a statement, Kenya Film and Classification Board said that the comedian was arrested for contravening the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222, which prohibits production and distribution of unauthorized films, and in this case his Wife Material series.

On March 15 Omondi met KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua, where he apologized to Kenyans over his show.

On March 19th, Wife Material Season 2 gets postponed.

Omondi said the decision owed to the fact that production “will take time to celebrate and mourn” the late President Magufuli. He further added that this decision was made “out of honor and respect for our brothers and sisters from Tanzania.”