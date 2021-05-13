Singer B-Classic’s Management takes legal action against Video Vixen claiming to be pregnant for Him

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, Champion Studios that Manage’s B- Classic said that they will institute legal proceedings against Purita Kapur over what they termed as gross violation of the Defamation Act of Kenya, Cap 36 Laws of Kenya.

The Management also sought to clarify that their artiste has never been involved with the the lady in question and she was only out to ruin the singer’s reputation and good name.

B-Classic and Kapoor Pulse Live Kenya

Statement

“The aforementioned lady recently posted a sensitive statement on Instagram on Monday, 10th May 2021 alleging that B Classic, our signed artist impregnated her"

"Consequently, her allegations have spread around the social media space and caused public ridicule and contempt against B Classic, who is an influential and reputable artist. This has not only resulted in hefty business losses worth hundreds of thousands for B Classic, but the allegations which are still unconfirmed have also caused severe damage to the character and reputation of B classic. Our position is that the allegations are baseless and injurious to the reputation of B Classic.

For this reason, we will proceed to institute legal proceedings against Purita Kapur and we hereby assert that the reckless statements are defamatory, and in gross violation of the Defamation Act of Kenya, Cap 36 Laws of Kenya” reads part of the statement form Champion Studios.

On May 11, 2021 B-Classic also denied the allegations, saying eh has never met the lasy in question.

“My attention has been drawn to a video circulating online , containing false allegations aimed at scandalizing my good name.

I have never met the woman in the video alias Kapoor , the allegations made therein are fabrication and a figment of the makers imagination.