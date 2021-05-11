Singer B-Classic speaks Out after Video Vixen went to streets claiming to be Pregnant with his Child (Photo)

Singer B-Classic has been forced to issue a statement after a video vixen identified as Kapoor took to the streets with claims that he had impregnated and dumped her.
B- Classic clears the air
The fast-rising singer sought to clarify that the allegations labelled against him are false, as he has never met the lady in question. Adding that the lady was out to tarnish his name and character.
Statement.
“My attention has been drawn to a video circulating online , containing false allegations aimed at scandalizing my good name.
I have never met the woman in the video alias Kapoor , the allegations made therein are fabrication and a figment of the makers imagination.
Such malicious and false allegations about my name and character are Unacceptable to me and Media companies who have placed great trust in me .
That's all I wish to state” reads B-Classic’s statement.
On Monday, video and photos surfaced online, showing the video vixen in question with a placard that reads “My name is Kapoor, help me reach B-Classic. He made me Pregnant, he is not picking my Calls”.
B-Classic's Management also weighed in the controversy stating that they have unshakable confidence in their artiste.
“Champion Studios, the Management of @bclassic006 continues to have unshakable confidence in the both his skill as an artiste and his character as a person. We remain committed to building Kenyan Talent, and this is our day to day focus” said Champion studios.
