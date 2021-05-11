RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer B-Classic speaks Out after Video Vixen went to streets claiming to be Pregnant with his Child (Photo)

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

B- Classic clears the air

B-Classic and Kapoor
B-Classic and Kapoor B-Classic and Kapoor Pulse Live Kenya

Singer B-Classic has been forced to issue a statement after a video vixen identified as Kapoor took to the streets with claims that he had impregnated and dumped her.

Recommended articles

The fast-rising singer sought to clarify that the allegations labelled against him are false, as he has never met the lady in question. Adding that the lady was out to tarnish his name and character.

B-Classic and Kapoor
B-Classic and Kapoor B-Classic and Kapoor Pulse Live Kenya

Statement.

“My attention has been drawn to a video circulating online , containing false allegations aimed at scandalizing my good name.

I have never met the woman in the video alias Kapoor , the allegations made therein are fabrication and a figment of the makers imagination.

Such malicious and false allegations about my name and character are Unacceptable to me and Media companies who have placed great trust in me .

That's all I wish to state” reads B-Classic’s statement.

Also Read: Fast-rising Star Bruce Mfalme teams up with B-Classic for new tune dubbed “Zezeta” (Video)

On Monday, video and photos surfaced online, showing the video vixen in question with a placard that reads “My name is Kapoor, help me reach B-Classic. He made me Pregnant, he is not picking my Calls”.

B-Classic and Kapoor
B-Classic and Kapoor B-Classic and Kapoor Pulse Live Kenya

B-Classic's Management also weighed in the controversy stating that they have unshakable confidence in their artiste.

“Champion Studios, the Management of @bclassic006 continues to have unshakable confidence in the both his skill as an artiste and his character as a person. We remain committed to building Kenyan Talent, and this is our day to day focus” said Champion studios.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke