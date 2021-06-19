Singer Baraka the Prince accuses Diamond Platnumz of being a devil worshiper

In a series of Instagram posts, the singer accuses Mama Dangote and Chubu Dangote for using ‘dark magic’ to get them ahead in life.

Baraka further claims that Diamond’s WCB company is built on devil worshipping and that he (Diamond) has gotten by by deceiving his fans.

“Aisee Watanzania Ndugu zangu Tuweke pembeni leo Ushabiki Maandazi na tutumie hekima na ubinadamu na busara uyu @mama_dangote mama yake na @diamondplatnumz ni mama wa ajabu sijawahi kuona Duniani Nakuja na story soon kwanini nimeandika hivi ndugu zangu..Hawa @wcb_wasafi ni mawakala wa shetani Trust me Guys kuna siku mtakuja kuniambia na kama Atutokuja kumkemea uyu Supers star mavi @diamondplatnumz na mkaendelea kumbembeleza kama yai la mwisho ndani atakuja kusababisha machafuko makubwa sana katika taifa hili..”, wrote Baraka early this morning.

In 2015, Baraka had accredited his music journey to Diamond saying tat he played a hand in his career.

Baraka had said that his father had stopped him from venturing into music but changed his mind after seeing Diamond's success, he was allowed to start out.

In 2018, Romy Jones, who was the Vice President at WCB, was accused of seducing and sending love messages to the wife of Baraka da Prince.

In the leaked conversation, Romy is seducing Baraka’s wife asking her to be his side chick with a promise that their love affair will be kept as a secret.

Romy’s action seems to have got Baraka’s wife Najma by surprise and she decided to share the conversations with her husband (Baraka the Prince).

Baraka hit back at Romy by exposing him on social media with a tough warning.

“Daaah unaonekana mwana kumbe pimbi tu....Na hata hilo vazi ulilovaa unalitia aibu shenzi typ soon nakutia aibu jamaa..Next post nakutia aibu wack wewe..” Said Baraka the Prince

The exposes done by the hit maker of “Acha Niende” prompted Romy the DJ, to respond, stating that he knew Najma (Baraka’s wife) 10 years ago and he has no feelings for her.