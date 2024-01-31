Jua Cali explains decision to shield kids from fame & their potential music careers

In a conversation with Trudy Kitui, Jua Cali explained the reasons behind his decision, emphasising the importance of maintaining a sense of normalcy for his loved ones amidst the glare of the spotlight.

The burden of public figure Status

Jua Cali acknowledged that being a public figure comes with its own set of challenges. While he thrives in the limelight as an artist, he understands the need to shield his family from the same level of scrutiny and attention.

He believes that his children deserve the opportunity to lead normal lives, away from the pressures and expectations that come with celebrity status.

For Jua Cali, it's essential to respect his children's autonomy and individuality. Despite being part of a famous family, he wants his kids to carve out their paths and identities, free from the influence of his music career.

"As much as they are my kids, they are also human beings in their own right. They need to live their own private lives. I don't need to force Jua Cali into them," he said.

By keeping them away from the public eye, he hopes to provide them with the space and freedom to grow and explore their interests without feeling overshadowed by his celebrity persona.

"In regarsd to my family, nadeza taka watoi wangu wagrow bila any influence ya mziki nini,,...Wakitaka luwa musician well and good. but siwezi gtaka kuwa expose kwa celebrity life na hao ni watoi. Ni watoto wanaenda shule na ni lazima waishi kama watoi tu wengine," he said.

Occasional glimpses into Jua Cali's family life

While Jua Cali remains adamant about protecting his family's privacy, he occasionally shares glimpses of their life on social media platforms like Instagram.

However, these posts are sporadic, and he prefers to keep them limited to Instagram stories rather than regular updates.

"Mara moja moja ntawapost,kwa insta stories nini, but mi hujaribu s coz naeza penda tu waishi life zao tu vizuri bila issues," he said.

Impact of music on Jua Cali's life

Reflecting on his musical journey, Jua Cali acknowledges the profound impact that music has had on his life.

Throughout his career, he has traveled the world, performing in various countries and experiencing different cultures.

While he cherishes the positive experiences and opportunities that music has brought him, he also recognises the sacrifices and challenges that come with celebrity status.

Jua Cali - Being a celebrity means you compromise some aspects of your life

As a public figure, Jua Cali understands the need to comport himself in a certain manner when in public.

The constant attention and scrutiny can sometimes feel suffocating, making it challenging to maintain a sense of normalcy.

"The positives ni mob kushinda negatives but now you know celeb life unajua tu. Siezei ingia supermarket kama nimevaa slippers.