Singer Nicah the Queen introduces new Bae to the world (Photos)

Aki Mapenzi Wewe - Meet the newest celebrity couple in town

DJ Slahver and Nicah the Queen
Gospel singer Nicah the Queen has finally introduced the new man in her life, after keeping the relationship under wraps for some time.

Nicah took to social media to share photos with her new bae DJ Slahver, confessing how deep she has fallen in love.

In her caption, the Na Wewe hit-maker mentioned that they are celebrating their first anniversary as a couple.

“Anniversary weekend🥰🥰🥰 AKI MAPENZI WEWE @slahverdeejay ILIKUWA UNIKUNYWE HIVI #JESUSGURL #NAWEWEwrote Nicah the Queen.

Upon seeing Nicah’s post DJ Slahver replied “The best gift ever💝 Happy Anniversary babe 😍❤️🥰 To many more 🍾🍾🎉”.

On the other hand, DJ Slahver also shared a number of photos chilling with Nicah, saying every love story is unique and beautiful.

“Every love story is special, unique and beautiful—but ours is my favorite 😍 Happy Anniversary babe @nicahthequeen 💝❤️To Many More🍾🎉 “ wrote DJ Slahver.

Nicah replied; “I love you ❤️”.

DJ Slahver is not a new name in the Kenya music industry. He manages the following musicians; Nameless, Darassa, Wahu and Nicah the Queen. He is also a manager at Ziiki Media.

Reactions from fans after Nicah and Slahver said that they are dating;

weezdom254 “Mmechoka kujificha watu wangu👏”

brenda.m.majangu “Aaaaaw my people 😍😍😍😍😍”

amos_njeru @slahverdeejay alaaaa! Happy anniversary to you two 💯💯”

dj2one2Congratulations 🙌🙌”

antoinattemosesLove Wantinti 😍 blessed girl”

frankline_champMapenzi wewe ❤️❤️ Congratulations JG”

cynthia_vall_murunga “Lovely dear Happy Anniversary 😍”

virgiey_haks “Congrats Nicah 👏👏You deserve it !!😍😍”

aileensharu “Eiiiiishhhhh..... 🔥🔥🔥 You're glowing... Congratulations and cheers to many more years.... ❤️”

sofresh254Congratulations @slahverdeejay @nicahthequeen 😍”

karimaxdeccy “Oooh huyu ndiye jesus boy 🤔🤔🤔”

wmar.tha👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥😍😍, happy anniversary Nicah”

mcatricky “Iya! Hivo tu ! 👏👏 mapenzi itambe basi”

kathambijeddie “❤️❤️❤️love is beautiful❤️❤️”

