Nicah the Queen goes after Padi & actress Maggie as she drops new tune #Niwewe

The new tune talks about the struggles people go through when looking for a job and she has featured the King of Parody Padi Wubonn and actress Dorea Chege to drive the point home.

In the song, Nicah tells her fans to never worry when things are not going as expected because God is always in control.

The song was produced by Ihaji while its video was directed by Multiple award winning director Ricky Bekko.

“I Present #Nawewe To you My Family..Took a break kidogo Najua Mmenimiss Na Pia Mi Nimewamiss❤Fully Back Now to Serve my God Through the Gift That he Bestowed in me🙏Naomba Support Yenu. Watch /Like /Subscribe /Share #Jesusgurl” said Nicah the Queen.

Talking about her role in the video, the Maria Actress (Maggie), said that she is happy to be part of the whole project.

“Super excited to be part of this amazing project.Have you watched #NAWEWE by @nicahthequeen?If not kimbia pale youtube let's support our very own!” said Dorea Chege.

Kenyan Rnb Singer Otile Brown has also teamed up with Rapper Prezzo for a new song called Mpenzi.

The song was produced by Vicky Pondis, while its video was directed by Director Deska Torres.

This is the second Otile and Prezzo are working together, having worked on another song called Nagukunda back in August 2020.

Gospel singer Mr. Seed also dropped Romeo and Juliet off his first studio Album dubbed ‘Black Child’.

The song was produced by Alexis on the Beat, while the video was directed by Slim Mapozz. In the video, Seed featured his Wife Nimo as the main video Vixen.

The song is off Black Child the Album. The Album has a total of 11 songs.

Fast-rising rapper, Singer and Songwriter Maandy is also back with another tune #HiviNaHivo after the success of ‘SIRUDI HOME REMIX’ featuring heavyweights Breeder LW and Ndovu Kuu, off her sophomore album ‘FRISKY’.