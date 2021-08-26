Nicah the Queen reacts as baby daddy Dr. Ofweneke proposes to girlfriend

The Ushuhuda hit-maker penned down a congratulatory message to Dr. Ofweneke and his now fiancée Christine Tenderess, something that many did not see coming.

In her message, Nicah noted that she is super happy for the two love birds, lauding Christine (Ofweneke’s fiancée ) for always being a good mother to her two daughters Faith and Debbie.

Dr.Ofweneke with Nicah the Queen Pulse Live Kenya

Happy For You

“My insta family help me in congratulating Dr. Ofweneke and @christinetenderess on their engagement. The girls and I are super happy for both of you...Mama E I want to take this opportunity to thank you for always being a great mom to Faith and Debbie, they love and appreciate you. 🍻 #Jesusgurl” wrote Nicah the Queen.

The message excited a section of her 160K followers, who couldn’t help it but gush over her with lovely comments for her good gesture and maturity.

Nicah the Queen, Dr. Ofweneke and Christine Pulse Live Kenya

Reactions

mishi_dorah “I love you ❤️❤️❤️👏👏 and congratulations to them”

billymiya “Maturity 101 @nicahthequeen could you be my Ex coz hawa wetu dictionary zao zimejaa jealousy tu!😂😂😂”

anita_soina “This is just beautiful.. so beautiful 😍”

selfmade_ondijoz “Maturity of the highest class...🙌🙌 love you Nicar”

muluki_kyumbe “Waooooo congratulations to this beautiful family and blessings to you dear for love and appreciate you give to this beautiful mummy ❣️❣️❣️❣️😍❤️😍”

Nicah the Queen, Dr. Ofweneke and Christine Pulse Live Kenya

The Proposal

Comedian Sande Bush alias Dr. Ofweneke proposed to his girlfriend Christine Tenderess on August 24, at a time she was celebrating her birthday and it was a big Yes.

“AND BOYS & GIRLS ……… Its a YES!!!” Ofweneke captioned a short video shared via his Instagram page.

Dr. Ofweneke and Christine's engagement attracted lots of Positive vibrations from their fans and followers.

The engagement came hours after the funnyman took to social media to pamper Christine with sweet words upon turning a year older.

Also Read: Dr Ofweneke and baby mama Nicah the Queen gush over daughter as she turns 11

Dr. Ofweneke and Christine Tenderess Pulse Live Kenya

The Birthday Message

“🦅🦅🦅THE EAGLE🦅🦅🦅 :: Today heavens cried because they let go of an angel to this great earth & she fell into my arms!! || Today ain’t about anything else apart from you,Gentle soul that you are needs to be celebrated 😘😘😘 || As you turn a year younger today E & I are greatful that you are our mum, thank you for taking care of us always, for loving us & for being part of our loves || Mi Amor.

As You celebrate your birthday, as the priest over your head I speak breakthrough into your life!! Your enemies will miss your pin location, poverty will not reach your phone, your blessings will not fit in a cargo-plane,you shall grow into Esther wisdom!! You shall have a Ruth patience, your peers will envy you!! || Other mums & wives will seek your counsel!!! || HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY OMWAMNCHI” wrote Dr. Ofweneke.