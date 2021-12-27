RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wild reactions as Pozze announces he'll vie for MP seat in Nairobi

Miriam Mwende

The musician is looking to unseat an ODM MP

Musician Wilson Abubakar Radido popularly known as Pozze has announced his intention to vie for a Member of Parliament (MP) seat in the upcoming 2022 General Election.

Taking to his verified Instagram account, Pozze shared a poster of himself labelled "Mathare MP 2022".

He captioned the photo with: "Are you ready Mathare? Let's bring that change. #levels"

The current Mathare MP is a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, lawyer Anthony Tom Oluoch.

MP Oluoch has considerable political muscle, being one of the most vocal MPs from the ODM party, which is also the largest party in the country.

Pozze is yet to announce the details of his bid, such as his campaign platform, his chosen political outfit and if at all he will be supporting any of the top 2022 presidential hopefuls.

As a newcomer to the world of politics, Pozze is relying on his popularity as a singer and his time growing up in Mathare constituency.

The 28-year-old who was born and bred in the constituency which hosts one of Kenya's biggest shanty settlement, an attribute which makes his bid one to watch.

Reactions on Pozze's announcement

Kenyans immediately shared their reactions to Pozze's announcement. many sharing doubts on whether his bid will be successful.

Here are some of the reactions:-

its_fulati Mathare Mp, na haukusoma weeh usitupime

colloh_001 Diana anafanya ulie je ukipatana na Moses Kuria uko na Sudi😂😂😂utakufa mzee

iamcalvin01 Si wewe ndio ulisema mwanamziki akianza politics huwa ameishiwa na content 😂 we can now confirm

duke_kibiwotrodgers 😂😂😂😂Haiyaaa,Mp inataka Degree,lakini mbinguni hakuna Degree.

martinkihia Umekosea.. mathare hospital😂😂

oliver_dmt_official Simama pia mimi nisimame😂😂huezi nishinda pozzee

felo_.fela Mi ni biggest fan wako but Kwa clouts nakujua💔😂🔥 hii ni uongoo tupu

jacskonbusolo Hivi ndio mtu akianza kuomoka,, shetani anamwambia, "simama ukue MCA "😂😂😂

kim.kimani.254 you have the right number of scandals to make it in parliament

paulramcy 😂😂😂😂😂You got jokes

There are those who supported the musician's aspiration, others promising to vote for him as well:-

coolkid_dennoh 🔥🔥🔥am voting for you

its_vijay_vick_the_dj haiya kiongozi meamua

chegekenya Yes you can 👏🔥

_kid.n.a.p.p.e.r Ready🔥🔥🔥👏

Pozze has featured on the Pulse Picks 2021 list of musicians who released albums and EPs this year. Read more here.

Miriam Mwende

