Famous Kenyan singer, Wahu Kagwi, turned a year older today and took to social media to express her joy.

The mother of 2 thanked her family, friends and fans for being in her life.

Additionally, she was grateful for all the positivity she has received both online and offline.

Fellow singer and husband, Nameless also penned down a sweet and naughty message to his wife who turns 41 today.

From his Nasinzia lyrics, the singer cum architect wished his wife a beautiful birthday and asked his fans to do the same.