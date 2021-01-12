Musician Willy Paul has unveiled the first female artiste signed under his Record Label, Saldido International, in a bid to expand his empire.

On Tuesday, Pozze introduced Miss Picasah as his first signee, asking fans to accord her a warm welcome and get ready to enjoy her music.

“Finally our @saldido_international Female artist has arrived and has alot for you this year. 2021 is starting on a High note. Just before she drops something soothing for you.. go follow her @misspicasah Welcome to the family @misspicasah we at @saldido_international are pleased to have you Cc @jeffaflexx_ @kennon_ken @saldido_international @klons_kenya @niidice” announced Willy Paul.

Willy Paul and Miss Picasah

On the other hand, an excited Miss Picasah expressed gratitude towards her new management, promising to make them proud.

“As I begin my musical journey I pray that the most high God leads and protects me. I'm more than humbled. I tried my luck and God made it easy for me to join @saldido_international and I don't take this opportunity for granted. I promise to make you and my fans proud. 2021 is gonna make a very big difference I already amazing!

Thank you @willy.paul.msafi and your whole team

God bless you and the work of your hands” shared Miss Picasah.