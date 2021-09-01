Singer Willy Paul takes action after being exposed by Miss P

On Wednesday, Pozze opted to crack the whip on Miss Pisacah by deactivating her Instagram account that was being Managed by his Record Label Saldido.

A cross check done by Pulse Live, indicates that Miss P’s Instagram account is no longer available, hours after the songstress labeled some damning allegations against Willy Paul.

“Sorry, this page isn't available.

The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram” reads the message when you try to access Miss P’s Instagram page.

Miss P and Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

During her interview with Presenter Ali, Miss P mentioned that she never had access of the Instagram account while under Willy Paul’s management.

“I have never had access to that account, initially I was okay with it …but ilifika point how they were posting my pictures and the caption haikunibamba prompting me to ask for the account to manage it myself and they did not take it well. Sasa hivi sijaitisha ile account and don’t even need it because even if I want it am sure they won’t give it to me...right now I have a new account you can follow me there” explained Miss P.

The Allegations

Miss P alleged that Willy Paul sexually harassed her several times, months after being signed to his record label.

“He forced me to have sex with him, not once not twice. I had to tell my mum because I had to get medical attention because I don't know this person, sijui tabia zake. had to seek held and my mum helped me Alhamdulillah, otherwise at this very moment ningekua nimesha jifungua or I would be nine months pregnant with his child… He forced me to have sex with me na alikataa kutumia protection, not once not twice,” said Miss P in part.

Miss P went on to state that despite her mother trying to intervene, things went back to normal after Willy Paul visited her family.

“After my mum knew, mimi in my mind I was battling with thoughts za nirudi ama nisirudi, nina stress, why is this happening to me ile trauma and then he made the point of coming to our home to talk to my mother. I don’t know what they talked then after things went on like nothing happened…the I was like what have you given my mum…she was like be carefully isikufanyikie tena” explained

The songstress noted that after Willy Paul’s visit to her family, he did not touch her again for 4 months something that made her to start developing feelings for Willy.

Miss P and Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

“He didn’t touch me again from there again… four months we did not have sex or anything but in between he will be like Nakupenda, nataka uwe wangu…but I used to tell I don’t want a relationship especially with him…I used to tell him we cannot mix business and pleasure…so zile 4 months hanishiki hatufanyi anything i started developing feelings for him and I was like oengine huyu mtu ananipenda ya ukweli alafu ananikumbusha mara kwa mara that it’s not just sex” she said.

The singer also termed Willy Paul as a narcissistic person, who was too controlling.