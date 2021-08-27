Size 8 announces 3rd baby, admits it was unplanned [Video]

In a post on his Instagram page, DJ Mo shared a photo of a heavily expectant Size 8 and indicated that the child was almost here.

"Another blessing. God is faithful. Baby number 3, Size 8 thank you 🙏. Kazi napiga . Another big announcement coming soon," read the post.

On her part, his wife said "God in His wisdom has blessed DJ Mo and I with baby number 3. To God be the glory,"

The couple also went for a baby bump photoshoot at the Rainbow Resort in Ruiru.

Size 8 admitted that the pregnancy caught them unawares because they had not been planning for it.

"Our pregnancy was very abrupt and most people call them unwanted babies but I don't want to call my baby unwanted. Its because we did not plan and many couple which find themselves in this situation don't come out of it well," the musician stated.

Many of the couples turn to blame games despite the fact that contraceptive methods can fail.

The Mateke hitmaker revealed that she delivered the news to her husband via text and he took it so well that he sent flowers to her.

The couple has two children: a daughter Ladasha Belle Muraya born on 19 November 2015 and a son Samuel Muraya Jnr. born on November 12, 2019.

Kenya is among the leading nations in family planning in Africa, having the first official nationwide family planning program in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to a studies, women with lower education, those married to husbands with lower education, unmarried, and rural women remain behind in family planning service utilization.

According to maternal health experts, pregnancy intent is an important determinant of both short- and long-term maternal and child health outcomes.

Pregnancy intention may affect attitudes and behaviors in parenting and eventually have an impact on child development.

Women with an unintended pregnancy may also experience marital conflict with their husband.