Size 8 opens up about deep love for DJ Mo despite separation

Kenyan Gospel singer Size 8 has finally opened up about the state of her marriage to DJ Mo, weeks after announcing that she was single.

Size 8, who is also an ordained pastor, shared that despite everything that has happened, she still loves DJ Mo deeply.

Size 8 announces she’s single

ADVERTISEMENT

On August 1, 2024, Size 8 surprised her fans by announcing that she is now single, signaling the end of her 11-year marriage to DJ Mo.

Singer and pastor Linet Munyali 'Size 8' Pulse Live Kenya

She mentioned that while some marriages work out, others don’t. Her announcement led to widespread speculation, with fans wondering if the breakup was genuine or perhaps a publicity stunt.

Given the couple’s past challenges, many were unsure if this was truly the end of their marriage or just clout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Size 8 speaks about separation

However, on August 17, in a video posted on social media, Size 8 revealed that she was the one who initiated the separation from DJ Mo. She explained that she had no other choice.

“I am a believer in marriage. I love marriage... It’s not easy to leave someone you love. I don’t hate Mr. Muraya at all," Size 8 expressed.

She further shared her deep feelings for DJ Mo, saying, "On the contrary, I love him dearly. If you cut my heart open, you would find him there. I love him dearly, but for me to reach a point where I requested a separation, it’s because I had no other option.”

Singer and pastor Linet Munyali 'Size 8' Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Size 8 tells women to run to God

Following the recent announcement of the end of her 11-year marriage to DJ Mo, Size 8 shared words of wisdom on how to navigate pain and disappointment in relationships.

She shared a message advising women that when they face hurt or disappointment from their men, it’s not the time to blame God.

Many women, she says, tend to question why God allowed the pain to happen, sometimes to the point of losing their faith.

ADVERTISEMENT

Size 8 was clear that God is not responsible for the choices we make in our relationships. She emphasised that choosing a partner is an exercise of free will, and when things go wrong, it’s not God’s fault.

She advised them to cry out for mercy and seek God’s help, as His grace is always available to those in need.

A past image of Singer Linet Munyali 'Size 8' with DJ Mo Pulse Live Kenya

Size 8 & DJ Mo's marriage

Size 8 and DJ Mo’s marriage has been a topic of discussion for years. Their marriage has faced significant trials.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020 DJ Mo was accused of cheating, and the scandal attracted widespread attention. However, the couple managed to reconcile and keep their marriage intact, much to the surprise of their fans.

Again, in August 2022, rumours surfaced that Size 8 had left their home due to ongoing disagreements with DJ Mo.

It was reported that she had moved to a different residence, signaling a period of separation as they worked through their marital issues.

Singer Size 8 and DJ Mo Pulse Live Kenya

Size 8 later confirmed that she had indeed left after DJ Mo did something that deeply hurt her. However, DJ Mo apologised, and the couple reconciled once more.

ADVERTISEMENT