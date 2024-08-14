Broken but not defeated: Size 8’s message to women in troubled marriages

Kenyan Gospel singer Size 8 has always been vocal about her faith, and now, she’s offering advice to women who find themselves hurt by their spouses.

Following the recent announcement of the end of her 11-year marriage to DJ Mo, Size 8 has shared words of wisdom on how to navigate pain and disappointment in relationships.

Size 8: When men hurt you, don’t blame God

Size 8 shared a message advising women that when they face hurt or disappointment from their men, it’s not the time to blame God.

Singer and pastor Linet Munyali 'Size 8'

Many women, she says, tend to question why God allowed the pain to happen, sometimes to the point of losing their faith.

Size 8 was clear that God is not responsible for the choices we make in our relationships. She emphasised that choosing a partner is an exercise of free will, and when things go wrong, it’s not God’s fault.

"Women, when men and your spouse disappoint you or hurt you, that is not the time to blame God or ask God why did this happen...To a point many are leaving their salvation their faith in Jesus Christ and they say God let me down. God is not responsible for who you chose as your partner. This was your own free will. So why come blame God when things go bad?" Size 8 wrote.

She stressed the importance of not abandoning faith in Jesus Christ during tough times. According to Size 8, God cannot control the actions of others.

According to the ordained pastor, if someone chooses to hurt you by not following God’s commands, it’s not God’s doing. She reminded women that God gave humanity free will, and therefore, people are responsible for their actions.

"Why abandon your faith in Jesus Christ when things don't work out? God cant control the action of your spouse. If they choose not to follow His commands and hurt you, God is not responsible for God gave humanity free will," she wrote.

Size 8 tells women to run to God

During moments of disappointment, Size 8 encourages women to run to God instead of distancing themselves from Him.

She advised them to cry out for mercy and seek God’s help, as His grace is always available to those in need.

In her view, turning to God for strength and guidance is crucial in overcoming the challenges that come with hurtful relationships.

"At the time of disappointments, run to God not away from God. Cry for mercy and ask Him to help you for His grace is available for those in need," she wrote.

Size 8 & DJ Mo’s marriage

Size 8 and DJ Mo’s marriage has been a topic of discussion for years. Their marriage has faced significant trials.

In 2020 DJ Mo was accused of cheating, and the scandal attracted widespread attention. However, the couple managed to reconcile and keep their marriage intact, much to the surprise of their fans.

Again, in August 2022, rumours surfaced that Size 8 had left their home due to ongoing disagreements with DJ Mo.

A past image of Singer Linet Munyali 'Size 8' with DJ Mo

It was reported that she had moved to a different residence, signaling a period of separation as they worked through their marital issues.

Size 8 later confirmed that she had indeed left after DJ Mo did something that deeply hurt her. However, DJ Mo apologised, and the couple reconciled once more.

In the course of their marriage, Size 8 even considered divorce at one point. The challenges they faced were significant, but they were able to resolve their differences and continue their journey together.

Size 8 announces she’s single

On August 1, 2024, Size 8 shocked fans by announcing that she is now single, marking the end of her 11-year marriage to DJ Mo.

She stated that sometimes marriages work, and sometimes they don’t. This announcement sparked a lot of discussions, with fans speculating whether the breakup is genuine or just another publicity stunt.