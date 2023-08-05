Size 8 gives surprising revelation about her life as she marks her 36th birthday

The 'Mateke' singer took to her Instagram page to share her story, expressing profound gratitude for the divine interventions that have shaped her existence.

"I thank God for another year... My life is a miracle; I would have died if it were not for Jesus Christ, so I dedicated my life to living for Him and serving Him," Size 8 shared, embracing the milestone with a profound appreciation for the gift of life.

Size 8, who is a mother of two, became emotional as she revealed a deeply personal part of her life that few were aware of.

ADVERTISEMENT

"From my mother's womb, the devil wanted to kill me; my mother almost aborted me, but the Doc told her if she does it, she might die; that's how I survived," she disclosed.

Gospel singer Size 8 Pulse Live Kenya

She went on to disclose how many times she has been hospitalised and survived crucial moments.

"For the past 8 years, high blood pressure wanted to take me out... So many times I was rushed to the emergency room, but Jesus Christ came to protect His servant," Size 8 noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Size 8 expressed immense gratitude for the blessings in her life, including her marriage to DJ Mo, who she said has been her source of strength, and her two children.

"My life is a miracle, my marriage a miracle, my children waaaaa two amazing miracles," she joyously exclaimed.

Pulse Live Kenya

The singer also opened up about her difficulties conceiving, having faced four pregnancies and the heartbreak of losing two. However, through God's amazing grace, her two precious children, Ladasha Belle Wambo and Muraya Jnr were born, defying all odds.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have had 4 pregnancies. I've lost two, but by God's amazing grace, @ladashabelle.wambo and @muraya.jnr were born. God said noooo, and the two were miraculously born.

"I now live for Jesus Christ alone; for this is His life in me, not my life," Size 8 concluded her post.