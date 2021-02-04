Sol Family’s Creator and prolific producer Eugene Mbugua is making a comeback to our screens with yet another show dubbed Foods of Kenya, that will be airing on KTN from February 6th, 2021.

According to Mbugua, the Foods of Kenya show will be out to explore the traditional culinary history and cooking methods of the different Kenyan communities since time immemorial.

This will be the fifth Season of the TV show, with a focus on details of where and how the meals are prepared, their cultural significance as well as how these methods have evolved over the years, incorporating dance, culture, clothing and interesting traditions.

Speaking about the show, Eugene says; “From the team that gave you Concert Nyumbani and Sol Family, we’re excited for the return of Season 5 of Foods of Kenya on KTN at 6 p.m. on Saturday the 6th of February 2021. We started this show in 2019 with the aim of showcasing the wide array of Kenyan food and culture. All around the country from Muhuru Bay to Kalokol, From Lake Jipe to Mount Sagallia, and from Rumuruti to Busia eating is an exciting adventure that we hope the audience can join us on.

The year that the show has taken a break allowed us to put in more work into our production quality, our equipment, and overall style of storytelling. We hope that these improvements will be a gift to our audiences new and old.”

The weekly show, which is a product of Young Rich TV, has been directed by David Mutuku with Caroline Ngunjiri and Debrah Metto as production managers.

Viewers will get to experience various dishes from Akop of the Dinka community, Curu Wa Mukiyo of the Kikuyu Community, Suqaar from the Somali Community, and the delectable Sambar from the Indian Community among others.

The show that premiered in March 2019 has been created by Eugene Mbugua of Documentary and Reality Television Limited and is hosted by the charismatic renowned Kenyan producer, Mwaniki Mageria.

The show is aimed at appreciating Kenya’s unique delicacies and equipping the audience with the knowledge of its rich and exciting local foods, and traditions.

Documentary & Reality Television Ltd (Young Rich Television Ltd) under Eugene Mbugua has been the brain behind shows like; Young Rich, Get in The Kitchen, Our Perfect Wedding, Stori Yangu, My Friend, Being Bahati, Foods of Kenya, The Best of, Concert Nyumbani and Sol Family.