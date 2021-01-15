Sol Generation Star Bensoul has dropped his much anticipated hit titled Nairobi and Kenyans can’t get enough of its lyrics and video.

Nairobi is a descriptive song, as it tends to paint a true picture of the dating life in Nairobi City and how everyone is sharing his/her partner with other people without knowing.

The song opens up with Bensoul reporting to Mejja that he has received bad news that his friends are hitting on his partner.

Bensoul causes a hullaballoo as he drops much anticipated hit #Nairobi (Video)

Nairobi

“Habari mbaya zimenifikia

Mandugu zangu wananikulia

Kumbe sahani yangu ni sinia

Na inaniuma sana

Yule mpenzi niliaminia

Nikamueka mbele ya dunia

I must be trippin nikikurudia

Umenitesa sana,” says lyrics of the song.

In the song, the singer has collaborated with Sauti Sol, Mejja and Nviiri the Story Teller.

The part that seems to have captured the attention of every listener is where Bensoul sings;

“Nairobi

Yule anakupea,

pia ananipea Akikuletea,ananiletea

Wanakula fare

Sote tunashare

Ogopa sana"

What also stood out in the song is that fact that the Sol Generation family brought in Mejja to spice up the song with his lyrics.

The song was written by Bensoul, Bien-Aimé Baraza & Mejja while its Audio was produced by So Fresh 254, Bensoul and Savara.

Video