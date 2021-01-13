Media personality Kamene Goro has expressed displeasure in people who always ooze out Negativity on social Media.

On Wednesday, the Kiss 100 presenter revealed that someone had tried to body shame her, by calling her a Hippo, something she did not take lightly.

In a video, Ms Goro encouraged her followers and fans to never allow other peoples opinion to dictate how they should live their lives.

Media Personality Kamene Goro

Kamene's take

"Today I left the house feeling super confident, felt like I really looked really cute, went took pictures. Long story short, someone ended up calling a Hippopotamus, which had me thinking, there is so much negativity out here in the society. And I don’t even know why.

I want to take an opportunity and be on the other side of it, I know that there are a lot of people who feel discouraged, coz it’s tough but I want to encourage you. Let’s start off this one, you are beautiful whatever struggle you are going through right now is not bigger than the fight within you. You are more than enough, you are here to concur this world, this world is yours for the take.

You are a queen, nobody can determine who you are, what you are other than you, so I want you to walk into your day with your head high” said Kamene Goro.

Recently, the curvaceous radio host has been receiving backlash on social media due to her body size, but going by her statement she is not intimidated by negativity.

In May 2019, the former Ebru TV news anchor confessed that she has never been small bodied since she was a child.

