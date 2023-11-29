The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sonnie Badu criticises absentee fathers, says they are 'useless'

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned UK-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu, has emphasised the importance of fathers being present in the lives of their children.

According to him, fathers who are absent are considered useless, and he urged men to ensure that their presence is felt in their children's lives.

He explained that while he understands that some relationship dynamics such as divorces can lead to fathers being separated from their children, it does not mean that these fathers should excuse themselves from their children’s lives.

Speaking in an interview on 3 Music TV, he blamed absentee fathers for young boys questioning their sexualities.

"You're useless if another man takes care of your child except you're dead or something, you're useless man. There's been scenarios where there's a divorce and a child but the father is not responsible and the stepfather is taking everything.

“I find it very offensive because boys need their dad, most people who are struggling with their sexuality is as a result of living with mummy throughout, so all their visuals were mummy making up, mummy in high-heels, there was no man to man them up, most of them," Badu expressed.

He quickly added that, "most of the girls who have been abused in life as a result of not having a father who they could run to for shelter and love so they run to other men who take advantage of that".

He also noted that fathers who have shirked their responsibilities at home have unduly burdened their wives who have to also assume fatherly functions to keep the home afloat.

“Naturally if you're a man you've got to provide but then some men have not provided and its made the women become men in the house because if they don't do it there will be a problem in the house or the children will struggle and men have those tendencies of not really caring, they just go out and the women have to fend for themselves."

"Fatherhood in the house is a big deal. And hey, talking to every man, if you have a child anywhere, go find your child".

Sonnie Badu further advised every man to actively seek and connect with their children, regardless of the circumstances.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
