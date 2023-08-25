The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

CS Ababu finally responds to reports of dating Azziad Nasenya

Denis Mwangi

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba has clarified reports about his alleged relationship with influencer and media personality Azziad Nasenya.

Azziad Nasenya and Ababu Namwamba
Azziad Nasenya and Ababu Namwamba

In an interview with journalist Ivy Nyawira, CS Ababu Namwamba said he has no relationship with Azziad Nasenya and wondered why some Kenyans had started the rumours.

"Azziad is not my girlfriend. We do not have any relationship whatsoever," he said.

He empathised with the influencer, saying that it was unfair for Kenyans to subject her to such rumours despite being a private citizen.

"I actually feel sorry for the poor girl. You know for me, I have been in the trenches and when you have been in the public space, you grow the skin of a crocodile on top of a hippo, covered by the skin of a buffalo and you can take all sorts of blows," the CS added.

CS Ababu said that as a public servant, he was open to public scrutiny and over the years, had developed a thick skin for rumours about his life.

"While it is acceptable to keep public servants under scrutiny, it is also not fair to spread rumours and slander the character of other people. It is not right. Why would you want to want to destroy the reputation of somebody who, in my view, is a real hustler?," he said.

CS Ababu Namwamba during a Cabinet meeting at State House on July 18, 2023
CS Ababu Namwamba during a Cabinet meeting at State House on July 18, 2023 CS Ababu Namwamba during a Cabinet meeting at State House on July 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

In recent years, Azziad Nasenya has become a household name in Kenya and gained recognition for her talent and creativity on social media platforms.

Her rise to fame, however, has not been without its challenges, as she has faced intense cyberbullying and online harassment.

Azziad first gained widespread attention in 2020 when a video of her dancing to the song "Utawezana" went viral on TikTok.

Her infectious energy and captivating dance moves quickly caught the attention of millions of viewers, propelling her into the spotlight. As her popularity soared, so did the cyberbullying and trolling she faced.

The online bullying took a toll on Azziad's mental health, and she candidly admitted that she almost fell into depression as a result.

In past interviews, Azziad shared her experiences dealing with trolls and cyberbullying, emphasizing the importance of rising above the negativity.

Azziad Nasenya
Azziad Nasenya Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the challenges, Azziad refused to let the cyberbullying define her. She found strength in her faith, often sharing inspirational messages on her social media platforms.

In one Instagram post, she wrote, "I am a small girl with a big God!". This positive mindset and determination to overcome the hate propelled her forward.

Azziad once mentioned that she, in the past, considered quitting and disabling all her social media accounts.

However, she realized that she had a larger purpose and a positive impact to make. She has since become more resilient and focused on her goals.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
