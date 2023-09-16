The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Ssaru dares Milele FM presenter to be her bestie live on air

Fabian Simiyu

Ssaru playfully challenges Milele FM presenter to become her bestie during a live on-air exchange.

Kenyan artist Ssaru
Kenyan artist Ssaru

During a Milele FM interview with presenter Ankali Ray, Kenyan artist Sylvia Ssaru playfully challenged him to become her bestie after he asked about her relationship status.

Ankali initiated the conversation by attempting to contact Fathermoh, whom many assumed was Sssaru's boyfriend.

However, Fathermoh didn't engage in an extended conversation and ended the call when asked about his relationship with Sssaru.

Kenyan artist Ssaru
Kenyan artist Ssaru Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Fathermoh discloses special bond that exists between him & Ssaru

Undeterred, Ankali decided to call Ssaru directly to get her perspective. Initially, Ssaru sounded a bit groggy, and Ankali inquired about Fathermoh's whereabouts, wondering if they were spending quality time together.

Ssaru responded humorously, suggesting that Fathermoh might be with his fiancée.

Ankali, known for his persistence, pointed out that Ssaru was seen wearing a similar windbreaker as Fathermoh, leading people to speculate about their relationship and dubbing it 'couple goals.'

Ssaru, on the other hand, emphatically stated that Fathermoh is like a brother to her, and they have never been involved in any romantic relationship.

Gengetone hitmaker Moses Otieno alias Fathermoh
Gengetone hitmaker Moses Otieno alias Fathermoh Gengetone hitmaker Moses Otieno alias Fathermoh Pulse Live Kenya

She mentioned that she doesn't know where Fathermoh lives, and although Fathermoh is aware of her residence, she didn't consider it a significant issue.

Ankali playfully inquired whether Fathermoh was Ssaru's bestie and if they enjoyed any romantic benefits in their relationship.

Ssaru responded by saying she doesn't have a bestie and asked Ankali if he had one, to which Ankali replied that he was waiting to get married.

In a light-hearted moment, Ssaru proposed that she and Ankali become besties, and they both shared a laugh during the call. She concluded by stating that she is currently single.

priscillakazira Nilijua kitambo bf you 😂😂 hii chai iliiva ikachemka ikamwagika.

deruljay.yd Nitume nikakuwe bestie kwa Sarum nutawaletea manyaru baadaye.

bernadodejoez Ankali kiongozi kuwa bestie Kwa ssaru,, and I mean bestie.

taas_kiddo Kwa kweli umbea hautaki uvivu.

maundusarah Ankali hakn venye sisi Kama support system tunaeza fanya ninio mshahara ipande

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
