ADVERTISEMENT
Fathermoh discloses special bond that exists between him & Ssaru

Lynet Okumu

Fathermoh finally reveals what makes their relationship with Ssaru special

Gengetone artists Fathermoh and Sylvia Ssaru
Gengetone artists Fathermoh and Sylvia Ssaru

Gengetone artist Fathermoh, renowned as the King of Hooks, recently opened up about his unique friendship and working relationship with fellow singer Sylvia Ssaru.

In an interview with a local media house on July 31, Fathermoh addressed speculations about their relationship, emphasizing that they are good friends and business partners.

The duo has collaborated on various successful projects, including their hit song 'Kaskie Vibaya,' which has been a game-changer for Fathermore's music career.

Gengetone singer Fathermoh
Gengetone singer Fathermoh Pulse Live Kenya
Fathermoh spoke fondly of his special connection with Sylvia Ssaru, shedding light on the misconceptions surrounding their relationship.

Addressing rumors about them being together romantically, he dismissed such assumptions, urging people to focus on their work and stop making unfounded assumptions.

"We've never been Ssaru place hakuna kazi. Time tulikuwa Tanzania we tuliingia live kila mtu akasema ooh mko pamoja. Tukiwa Mombasa tulikua kazi tukaingia live. All those assumptions mnafaa mreduce. Sisi tuko kazi," Fathermoh said.

Gengetone artist Fathermoh
Gengetone artist Fathermoh Pulse Live Kenya
Sylvia Ssaru responds to Ezekiel Mutua's shade on her hit 'Kaskie Vibaya'

He highlighted their professionalism, stating that they meet only when there is a job to be done.

"The only time we meet is when kuna job, hakuna time ya hizo vitu mnadhani. We are business partners," he said.

Fathermoh expressed his admiration for Ssaru's work ethic, praising her for being easy to work with.

He lauded her for creating a conducive environment that allows collaboration to flourish, emphasizing that they complement each other's strengths in their music projects.

"She is very easy to work with. Anakupea room ya kujibamba," he said.

Gengetone artist Fathermoh
Gengetone artist Fathermoh Pulse Live Kenya

One of the duo's biggest hits this year, 'Kaskie Vibaya,' has been a game-changer for Fathermoh's music career, garnering over 8 million views on YouTube in just five months.

"My best! Imechange life yangu kabisa. Nimekuwa kwa music industry since 2019, But huu mwaka i have made a lot of money from Kaskie Vibaya," he said.

Touching on the topic of Kenyan artists supporting each other, Fathermoh expressed disappointment in some well-known artists, like Bahati and Willy Paul, who he claims have been reluctant to collaborate with their fellow Kenyan musicians.

"It very sad. Someone like Bahati has never given a collaboration to a fellow artist in Kenya. Hautawahi pata Farthermore featuring Bahati or Willy Paul. Wanaona ni kama wakipiga ngoma na sisi hakuna mahali watafika, yet wao ndo wanacomplain," he said.

Gengetone artist Fathermoh
Gengetone artist Fathermoh Pulse Live Kenya

He believes that this lack of support hinders the growth and unity of the local music industry.

Fathermoh revealed the reasons behind the split of the popular group Mbuzi Gang, consisting of Joefes, iPhoolish, and himself.

He stated that the decision to go solo was based on the belief that individual growth and artistic freedom were better achieved outside of the group.

The trio had faced challenges while working together as a team of three, and ultimately, they decided to amicably part ways.

Gengetone artist Fathermoh
Gengetone artist Fathermoh Pulse Live Kenya
Fathermoh emphasized that although they are not working together as a group anymore, they remain good friends

ADVERTISEMENT

