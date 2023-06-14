Slyvia Ssaru adopts Bien's management tactic to drive her music success

From Nigerian superstar Burna Boy to Bien of Sauti Sol and Gengetone star Trio Mio, artists are finding solace in entrusting their artistic endeavours to their trusted relatives.

Gengetone star Sylvia Ssaru has also taken a bold step by incorporating her family into her management team.

After parting ways with her previous management due to difficulties, Ssaru believes that having her brother as her manager ensures her career and finances are well-protected. Speaking to Mungai Eve, Ssaru said their shared goals and beliefs have created a solid foundation for growth and success.

Despite the challenges that can arise from a change in management, Ssaru has managed to sustain her growth, which she attributes to having a dedicated and professional management team.

"I took my previous situation as a lesson and right now I have a new management and I am working with the right people and we share the same goals and beliefs. I was not doing well with the previous management, right now I am doing work with people who are determined to see me go far," she said.

Ssaru recognized the importance of working with people who genuinely care about her well-being and success revealing her brother in now her manager.

"I chose to work with family, my brother is my manager and that way even my finances are safe sometimes we have differences but that is normal in business and we at the end of the day we even go back to the same mother," she added.

Ssaru also encouraged aspiring artists to seek exposure alongside their management teams as this would allow them to gauge if they are heading in the right direction and provide valuable insights on navigating the industry.