RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Starehe MP Charles 'Jaguar' Njagua Hospitalized (Video)

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Quick Recovery Mheshimiwa

Starehe MP Charles Jaguar Njagua Hospitalized (Video)
Starehe MP Charles Jaguar Njagua Hospitalized (Video)

Starehe Member of Parliament (MP) has been admitted in Hospital.

Recommended articles

The news of Jaguar’s admission was made public by his close friends DK Kwenye Beat and gospel singer Mash Mwana.

Despite the legislator being hospitalized, its not yet clear what he is ailing from. However, going as per a photo shared by Mash Mwana, it looks like the MP was involved in an accident that left him with an injured Leg.

“You are a fighter and nothing can keep you down. Fight the time and Have a complete and swift recovery. @jaguarkenyashared DK Kwenye Beat.

On the other hand, gospel star put up Jaguar’s photo wishing him a quick recovery.

“Quick recovery mwesh @jaguarkenya wrote Mash Mwana.

P-Unit Member Gabu also wished Jaguar a quick recovery; “Get well soon my good friend @jaguarkenya . #Munguakulinde #BUGUBUGU

Fans and followers also joined the conversation wishing the MP quick recovery.

chrisksang “Pole sana quick recovery”

sir.kaleguhaste recovery”

sophiejames7597Praying for him. Speedy recovery to him 🙏”

charlitto_tarimo “Get well soon jaguar 😢😢😢”

mariah.mwangwa “Get well soon mhesh”

mauricekivsGet well soon @jaguarkenya 🙏🏾🙏🏾”

nyar_geroSpeedy Recovery to @jaguarkenya

Starehe MP Charles Jaguar Njagua Hospitalized (Video)
Starehe MP Charles Jaguar Njagua Hospitalized (Video) Starehe MP Charles Jaguar Njagua Hospitalized (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

chari.ty_ “Quick recovery 😢”

johndangotekalisto “😲😲😲😲😲”

lawrencedyanah “Quick recovery to him😢”

misskiyieka “Quick recovery to mhesh”

vee18554 “Quick recovery”

l_yaangi “Quick recovery kiongosi😢😢😢😢😢”

cosmayahansenPls get well soon @jaguarkenya God's healing power is upone you Mheshimiwa 🙏”

empress.anniQuick recovery to him”

shanicewangechi “Quick Recovery @jaguarkenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke