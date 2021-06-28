Starehe MP Charles 'Jaguar' Njagua Hospitalized (Video)

The news of Jaguar’s admission was made public by his close friends DK Kwenye Beat and gospel singer Mash Mwana.

Despite the legislator being hospitalized, its not yet clear what he is ailing from. However, going as per a photo shared by Mash Mwana, it looks like the MP was involved in an accident that left him with an injured Leg.

“You are a fighter and nothing can keep you down. Fight the time and Have a complete and swift recovery. @jaguarkenya” shared DK Kwenye Beat.

On the other hand, gospel star put up Jaguar’s photo wishing him a quick recovery.

“Quick recovery mwesh @jaguarkenya” wrote Mash Mwana.

P-Unit Member Gabu also wished Jaguar a quick recovery; “Get well soon my good friend @jaguarkenya . #Munguakulinde #BUGUBUGU”

Fans and followers also joined the conversation wishing the MP quick recovery.

