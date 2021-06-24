Waita will be racing in car Number 39, with Tuta Mionki as his Co-Driver.

“My name is Nzioka Waita, I’m a participant in this year’s World Rally Championship Safari Rally and it’s been a life-long aspiration to get to this event, my navigator is a seasoned experienced Tuta Mionki. She will be the one taking charge of our pace notes and making sure we get to the end. We are participating in a…and I thing we are ready for the event” said Nzioka Waita.

Meet the 2 State House Employees taking part in WRC Safari Rally 2021 Pulse Live Kenya

Laban Cliff

On the other hand, Laban Cliff who is a former Business News Anchor at NTV, will be a co-Driver to Rio Smith and together they will be in car number 67.

An excited Cliff shared the good news, stating that being part of this year’s Safari Rally is a dream come true for him.

“A Dream Come true! Proud Co Driver to Rio Smith in a Ford Fiesta Car No. 67 in the #WRCSafariRally2021 Enjoy the Rally, Be Safe ! #KenyaMbele #SafoIsBack #GoKDelivers” tweeted Laban Cliff.

Flagged Off

The 2021 WRC Safari Rally was flagged off by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the KICC. The Rally are making a comeback after a 19 year hiatus.

The Kenya Safari Rally is the sixth round of the 2021 World Rally Championship and has attracted 58 entrants from across the globe.

World Rally Championship

In 2019, Waita also participated in the 67th World Rally Championship and was among the 27 Drivers who finished the race out of 48 drivers who started.

At that particular time, his Navigator was Laban-Cliff Onserio in car No. 60, a Mitsubishi Evolution 9, and they completed the rally at position 24.

The 2021 WRC Safari Rally are scheduled to run from the 24th to the 27th of June, after 19 years of absence.

Thousands of Kenyans have already begun gathering in Naivasha for the highly anticipated World Rally Championships.

Despite the Safari Rally being a highly publicised event, many still don’t know how to find their way around the many activities that will be going down.

Best locations to view Safari Rally action this weekend

Pulse Live has obtained a program of events for the WRC and a list of the places where most of the action will be happening, to help you plan better and get the most out of the rally action.

Thursday, June 24

After the flag-off from the KICC at 11 am, the cars will head to Kasarani Stadium for a side-by-side race on a purpose-built spectator grandstand from 2 pm.

Nairobians who feel left out in the Naivasha craze can find their way to Kasarani.

Friday, June 25

Race cars will officially kick off at the main Service Park at the KWS Training Institute in Naivasha along the Nairobi–Nakuru highway.

The opening leg of the Safari Rally covers routes along the southern shore of Lake Naivasha, Chui Lodge and Oserien.

This is part of the longest stage of the rally at 32.68km. After service, all three stages will be repeated, bringing the total to 129.78km.

Saturday, June 26

This leg of the race will cover the area around Lake Elmentetia and host 132.08km of action.

This will be followed by Soysambu and Sleeping Warrior areas. The rally drivers will repeat this round after servicing their cars.

Sunday, June 27

The finale will cover the route around Lake Naivasha and Hells Gate, and repeated