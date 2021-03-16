Singer Tanasha Donna, took to social media this past weekend to give her followers some piece of advice on helping people.

Tanasha, who broke up with her baby Daddy, and fellow singer Diamond Platnumz last year; advised her audience to stop making time for people who don't deserve it.

“Stop making time for people who don’t deserve a second of it. Can’t cross oceans for people who wouldn’t even jump a puddle for you. Outgrow the idea of helping people who are not the least bit concerned about your physical or mental well being,” she said.

This is not the first time, Ms Donna has spoken out her mind on the way she believes situations should be handled.

The Gere singer had last month been to Diamond’s home in Dar-es-Salaam where she had taken their son, Naseeb Junior, to spend quality time with his dad.

Her fans seem to resonate with her message, and some went on to encourage her to do her thing.

