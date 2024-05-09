Strict conditions DJ Joe Mfalme's MC Hype Ballo must adhere to after release

The court set the bail at Sh500,000, with an alternative of a similar cash amount.

Lady Justice Dorah Chepkwony, presiding over the case, has imposed conditions requiring Ballo to attend all court sessions diligently, report monthly to DCI Kikuyu Sub-county, and submit to the supervision of the Kibera area chief until his trial concludes.

The Charge Against Ballo

The charges against Ballo stem from a traffic incident on March 23, 2024, which escalated into a fatal altercation leading to the death of Officer Kintosi.

Initially detained with others including DJ Joe Mfalme, Ballo now faces murder charges as the main suspect.

DJ Joe Mfalme, initially implicated, has been cleared of all charges and will serve as a state witness, bringing a significant twist to the case.

Background of the Incident

The case began with the said traffic incident involving DJ Joe Mfalme's entourage and Officer Kintosi.

What started as a minor collision on Kikuyu road quickly escalated in an alleged altercation, resulting in Kintosi's injuries, which were later fatal.

Following their arrests, investigations were conducted, leading to the current focus on Ballo as the primary suspect, while DJ Joe Mfalme and others were exonerated and turned into witnesses for the state.