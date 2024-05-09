The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Strict conditions DJ Joe Mfalme's MC Hype Ballo must adhere to after release

Denis Mwangi

The next key date is May 22, 2024, when the case is scheduled for pretrial

DJ Joe Mfalme with his MC Hype Ballo
DJ Joe Mfalme with his MC Hype Ballo

Allan Ochieng, popularly known as Hype Ballo, has been granted bail by the Kiambu Law Court under strict conditions, amid charges of murdering DCI officer Felix Kintosi.

Recommended articles

The court set the bail at Sh500,000, with an alternative of a similar cash amount.

Lady Justice Dorah Chepkwony, presiding over the case, has imposed conditions requiring Ballo to attend all court sessions diligently, report monthly to DCI Kikuyu Sub-county, and submit to the supervision of the Kibera area chief until his trial concludes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The charges against Ballo stem from a traffic incident on March 23, 2024, which escalated into a fatal altercation leading to the death of Officer Kintosi.

Initially detained with others including DJ Joe Mfalme, Ballo now faces murder charges as the main suspect.

DJ Joe Mfalme, initially implicated, has been cleared of all charges and will serve as a state witness, bringing a significant twist to the case.

The case began with the said traffic incident involving DJ Joe Mfalme's entourage and Officer Kintosi.

ADVERTISEMENT

What started as a minor collision on Kikuyu road quickly escalated in an alleged altercation, resulting in Kintosi's injuries, which were later fatal.

Following their arrests, investigations were conducted, leading to the current focus on Ballo as the primary suspect, while DJ Joe Mfalme and others were exonerated and turned into witnesses for the state.

The next key date is May 22, 2024, when the case is scheduled for pretrial, which will potentially shed more light on the evidence and the directions this legal battle might take.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Manzi wa Kibera and the late Samuel Nzuki Ndunda aka Fundi Kijana

Manzi Wa Kibera's ex quietly laid to rest: Why family excluded her from the ceremony

Michael Oyier's wife, Dinah Nasimiyu Oyier

Michael Oyier's wife recounts their 1st meeting, marriage life & sole disagreement

Elizabeth Ochieng' receives her Journalist of the Year award on May 3, 2024

Elizabeth Ochieng' awarded journalist of the year as MCK holds annual journalism Awards

Shatta Bway

Shatta Bway gets new show on TV47 as Betty Kyallo's airing schedule is revealed