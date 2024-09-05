'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire dies in Turkey

Winifred Bwire Ndubi, fondly known as Winnie Bwire or Dida, has tragically passed away following a prolonged battle with cancer.
Winifred Bwire Ndubi played 'Dida' in Citizen TV's hit show Sultana
According to a family statement released on September 5, 2024, Winnie succumbed to the illness while undergoing treatment in Turkey.
The family’s statement expressed their deep sorrow and acceptance of God’s will as they announced her passing.
"It is with heavy hearts and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce Winifred Bwire Ndubi lost her battle to cancer on 5th September 2024 while undergoing treatment in Turkey," the statement reads.
The family thanked the public for the outpouring of support, prayers, and generous contributions during Winnie’s treatment.
Winnie Bwire had been receiving specialised cancer care in Turkey in recent months.
The family has indicated that they will share further details regarding her funeral and memorial service in due course.
Winnie Bwire's Career and Impact
Winnie popularly known as "Dida," was a versatile Coast-based actress and artist born in the 1980s.
She excelled in various artistic fields, including acting, scriptwriting, songwriting, singing, painting, and interior designing.
Additionally, she was a skilled baker, businesswoman, and a devoted mother.
Acting Career
Dida's professional acting career began in 2014 when she made her screen debut on the series "Penzi" aired on Raia TV.
She subsequently appeared in other productions such as "Kisasa" and "Tehanini" on Maisha Magic East.
Bwire furthered her acting prowess by joining the "Kalimani Dynasty" on KTN before landing her most beloved role as Dida in the hit Swahili telenovela "Sultana" on Citizen TV.
In "Sultana," Dida portrays a complex character deeply in love with Jabali Junior, also known as JJ.
However, JJ's heart belongs to the blind protagonist, Sultana, which creates a challenging love triangle.
Dida's character displays confusion, tolerance towards her mother's (Angie Magio) insistence on her marriage to JJ, and a mixture of astonishment, anger, and fear.
She must also confront her forbidden love for Kaka, one of the maids employed by JJ's father, all while desperately longing for JJ to choose her.Personal Life
In her personal life, Winnie Bwire Ndubi found love and solace in the arms of Dan Sonko, a talented coastal actor who has made a name for himself in regional productions, including Pete.
The two would later breakup in 2023,
Cancer Battle
Despite her successful career and personal life, Winnie Bwire Ndubi faced a significant challenge when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
In an Instagram post, she revealed that she is almost at the end of her treatment. Bwire has been open about her cancer journey, sharing her experiences and appealing for support from her fans.