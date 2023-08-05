The sports category has moved to a new website.

'Sultana' actor Winnie Bwire reaffirms ex-fiancé's words 1 month after announcing split

Amos Robi

Dan Sonko in July this year announced he had ended his relationship with the 'Sultana' star

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire and her ex-partner Dan Sonko
'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire and her ex-partner Dan Sonko

Popular actor Winnie Bwire, known for her role as Diba in the hit series 'Sultana,' recently shared candid insights into her past relationship with actor Dan Sonko.

The two, who were once together, parted ways in July, and Bwire spoke openly about the challenges they faced during their time together.

Appearing on the Lynn Ngugi show, Bwire bravely admitted that she and Dan Sonko are no longer together.

Their journey together began after Dan experienced the heartbreaking loss of his first wife while she was giving birth to their second child.

Bwire saw him in a healing process, trying to rebuild his life, and that's how their paths crossed.

After two years together, the couple faced a significant challenge when Dan began experiencing mental health issues.

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire and her ex-partner Dan Sonko
'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire and her ex-partner Dan Sonko

Bwire stood by him during this trying time, offering her support and understanding.

Dan also stood by Bwire during the period she battled breast cancer which she was diagnosed with in 2022.

Despite the struggles they encountered, she emphasised that Dan remains her good friend, irrespective of any public perceptions.

"Dan and I are actually not in a good place, we are not together anymore.

"As much as people would want to focus on that situation from a negative point of view after going through my heart, I sit here and say he is my friend," Bwire revealed during the interview.

In the aftermath of their split, Dan Sonko also addressed their relationship publicly, acknowledging that they are no longer romantically involved but maintain a strong friendship.

Winfred Ndubi Bwire 'Dida' of Sultana series, her husband Dan Sonko & their two children
Winfred Ndubi Bwire 'Dida' of Sultana series, her husband Dan Sonko & their two children Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasised that they still share a cordial business relationship, and any assumptions of a divorce should be dismissed as they were not legally married.

"Yes, Bwire Ndubi and I are no longer romantically together. We are still very good friends, but when it comes to love/family – to each, their own. We still maintain a cordial business relationship," Sonko shared in a post.

Sonko also pointed out that since they were not married, the separation should not be misconstrued as a divorce.

