ADVERTISEMENT
Meet Winnie Bwire: The confused obsessed Dida of ‘Sultana' series

Lynet Okumu

Dida is a confused character torn between her mother's marriage aspirations with JJ and her forbidden love for Kaka

Winnie Ndubi Bwire 'Dida' of Sultana series
Winnie Ndubi Bwire 'Dida' of Sultana series

Winnie Bwire Ndubi, popularly known as Dida, is a versatile Coast-based actress and artist born in the 1980s.

She possesses a multitude of talents and has excelled in various artistic fields, including acting, scriptwriting, songwriting, singing, painting, and interior designing.

Additionally, she is a skilled baker, businesswoman, and a devoted mother. She has a bachelor's degree in Industrial Fine Art and Design from Makerere University.

Sultana series actors Winnie Bwire 'Dida' and Othman Njaidi 'JJ' of Sultana
Sultana series actors Winnie Bwire 'Dida' and Othman Njaidi 'JJ' of Sultana Pulse Live Kenya
Dida's artistic journey began at a young age, where her passion for the arts was evident.

Her parents recognized her talent and provided the necessary resources and unwavering support to nurture her abilities.

They encouraged her participation in plays and poetry from the age of six, even enrolling her in holiday programs to further enhance her skills.

Dida's professional acting career commenced in 2014 when she made her screen debut on the series 'Penzi' aired on Raia TV.

Winnie Bwire 'Dida' of Sultana series
Winnie Bwire 'Dida' of Sultana series Pulse Live Kenya

Subsequently, she appeared in other productions such as 'Kisasa' and 'Tehanini' on Maisha Magic East.

She furthered her acting prowess by joining the 'Kalimani Dynasty' on KTN before landing her most beloved role as Dida in the hit Swahili telenovela 'Sultana' on Citizen TV.

In 'Sultana,' Dida portrays a complex character deeply in love with Jabali Junior, also known as JJ.

However, JJ's heart belongs to the blind protagonist, Sultana, which creates a challenging love triangle.

Winnie Bwire 'Dida' of Sultana series
Winnie Bwire 'Dida' of Sultana series Pulse Live Kenya

Dida's character displays confusion, tolerance towards her mother's (Angie Magio), insistence on her marriage to JJ, and a mixture of astonishment, anger, and fear.

She must also confront her forbidden love for Kaka, one of the maids employed by JJ's father, all while desperately longing for JJ to choose her.

Although Winnie Bwire Ndubi's on-screen persona navigates through intricate romantic entanglements, her personal life is far from confused.

Winnie Ndubi Bwire 'Dida' of Sultana series, her husband Dan Sonko & their two children
Winnie Ndubi Bwire 'Dida' of Sultana series, her husband Dan Sonko & their two children Pulse Live Kenya

In real life, she found love and solace in the arms of Dan Sonko, a talented coastal actor who has made a name for himself in regional productions, including Pete.

Bwire and Dan have two kids, left behind by Sonko's wife. Although Winnie was diagnosed with cancer, she has proved to be a fighter.

  • Beyond her professional achievements, Winnie Bwire Ndubi possesses a few intriguing quirks.
  • Fear of rats - She admits to having a fear of rats, causing her to shriek at the mere sight of them.
  • Sings in the shower - Bwire finds joy in singing and dancing while showering, reveling in the intimate moments of self-expression.
  • Very shy person - Surprisingly, despite her captivating on-screen presence, she reveals that she is naturally a shy individual, adding an endearing layer to her personality.
