Meet Winnie Bwire: The confused obsessed Dida of ‘Sultana' series

She possesses a multitude of talents and has excelled in various artistic fields, including acting, scriptwriting, songwriting, singing, painting, and interior designing.

Additionally, she is a skilled baker, businesswoman, and a devoted mother. She has a bachelor's degree in Industrial Fine Art and Design from Makerere University.

Artistic journey

Dida's artistic journey began at a young age, where her passion for the arts was evident.

Her parents recognized her talent and provided the necessary resources and unwavering support to nurture her abilities.

They encouraged her participation in plays and poetry from the age of six, even enrolling her in holiday programs to further enhance her skills.

Acting career

Dida's professional acting career commenced in 2014 when she made her screen debut on the series 'Penzi' aired on Raia TV.

Subsequently, she appeared in other productions such as 'Kisasa' and 'Tehanini' on Maisha Magic East.

She furthered her acting prowess by joining the 'Kalimani Dynasty' on KTN before landing her most beloved role as Dida in the hit Swahili telenovela 'Sultana' on Citizen TV.

In 'Sultana,' Dida portrays a complex character deeply in love with Jabali Junior, also known as JJ.

However, JJ's heart belongs to the blind protagonist, Sultana, which creates a challenging love triangle.

Dida's character displays confusion, tolerance towards her mother's (Angie Magio), insistence on her marriage to JJ, and a mixture of astonishment, anger, and fear.

She must also confront her forbidden love for Kaka, one of the maids employed by JJ's father, all while desperately longing for JJ to choose her.

Family & children

Although Winnie Bwire Ndubi's on-screen persona navigates through intricate romantic entanglements, her personal life is far from confused.

In real life, she found love and solace in the arms of Dan Sonko, a talented coastal actor who has made a name for himself in regional productions, including Pete.

Bwire and Dan have two kids, left behind by Sonko's wife. Although Winnie was diagnosed with cancer, she has proved to be a fighter.

Quick facts