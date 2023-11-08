Miss Obija: Why I acted on 'Tahidi High' wearing diapers

In an interview with Cheptoek Boyo on November 8, the mother of one recounted the challenging times she encountered at the start of her career and how a life-changing accident tested her determination and resilience.

Miss Obija reveals she had a life-altering accident

Miss Obija began her career on the set of the popular Kenyan TV series Tahidi High in 2012.

However, just as her acting journey was taking off, adversity struck in 2014 when she experienced a life-altering accident. This incident would not only challenge her physically but also reshape her character on the show.

She shared the story of her accident, recalling that she had suffered a pelvic fracture, causing severe injuries that left her unable to perform daily tasks. Despite the daunting situation, her determination to return to the set was unwavering.

And when I got the accident, let me tell you, it was not easy because I had a pelvic fructure. Nilikuwa nimevinjika vunjika. But I was determined to back on set. Even by the time I was getting this accident, I had just come from Pambazuka Productions, from what we do in schools.

Driven by her passion for acting, Miss Obija made a courageous decision to continue working even in her fragile state.

She confided in her mother about her desire to return to her acting career, and it was Tahidi High's scriptwriter, Madam Caroline Wamuyu, who came to her aid.

Madam Wamuyu crafted a script that aligned with Miss Obija's real-life challenges, allowing her to portray her character authentically.

"After a while, I told my mum I wanted to go back. So, madam Caroline Wamuyu aliniandikia script according to what I was going through. I went on set," she said.

However, the journey back to the set was far from easy. The injuries she had sustained were so severe that she had to wear diapers due to her inability to access the washroom.

She shared that only her makeup artist friend was aware of this struggle, as she relied on crutches for an extended period before her eventual recovery.

"I was shooting in diapers because I was not able to use the washroom. And this is something Madam Caroline does not know till today.

"But there was a friend of mine who was the makeup artist ndio alikua anajua hii story. Nilitumia crutches for a very long time, mpaka nilipo pona," she said.

People who encountered her outside the set often got surprised because they thought she was just acting with the crutches.

Miss Obija's misdiagnosis & a prolonged hospitalisation

In her interview, Miss Obija also disclosed the experience of being misdiagnosed, leading to a two-month-long hospitalisation.

She detailed how she had been hospitalized from December 22, 2021, to February 24, 2022. During her stay, she underwent treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the High Dependency Unit (HDU) before returning to the ICU.

Despite these health challenges, she remained optimistic and was grateful for the support of her loved ones and the medical professionals who dedicated themselves to her recovery.

Miss Obija: A versatile talent in Kenya's entertainment scene

Miss Obija's journey in the entertainment industry is not limited to her role on 'Tahidi High'. She has left her mark in several local TV series and movies, including notable shows like 'Mashtaka', 'Mother-In-Law', 'Papa Shirandula', and 'Selina'.

Her contribution to the industry extends beyond acting; she has taken on the roles of director and producer.

