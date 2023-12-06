Social media erupts as pastor narrates 3 instances resurrecting his mother

In a social media post by Bongotrending habar1, the pastor claimed during a live service on Sunday 3, that he had successfully resurrected his mother not once, but three times.

Unbelievable resurrections: Prophet Clear Malisa's testimony

Prophet Clear Malisa captivated the audience with his extraordinary testimony, confidently sharing that his mother had experienced death on three separate occasions, and each time, through the power of his prayers, she was brought back to life.

The congregation erupted in applause as the pastor recounted these purported miraculous events.

"One of the things that I will never forget in my whole life is the day my mother died, and then I prayed for her to come back to life," Malisa declared.

Revelation of a resurrected mother

To provide what he deemed irrefutable proof of his claims, Prophet Clear Malisa invited his mother to step forward and corroborate the astonishing narrative.

Much to the surprise of the onlookers, the woman, who acknowledged the pastor as his son approached the pulpit, took the microphone, and confirmed the resurrections.

"It's true. The first time he was about 9 years old, in the third grade. I was very sick. It was on a Sunday when I was alone at home with him and his younger sibling. Until I didn't understand what was going on, he asked me to come, and to my shock, I was healthy. That was the first time," she recounted, leaving the believers in awe.

Social media backlash as pastor claims he resurrected his mum three times

However, the viral video of Prophet Clear Malisa's claims sparked a wave of skepticism and disagreement on social media.

Users expressed their doubts, accusing the pastor of making a mockery of God with his sensational assertions.

Here are some of the reactions on Instagram

moustaphathedon Kila siku huwa nawaambia kuwa dini zenu za ki cristu ni za mchongo mnabisha ona sasa. Yan jama wala hana ata haya

mr_.ranking91 Hioo ni maaajabu button here

sanjarkhan_mosey Huyu mama si mtu mzima kabisa mbona hajiheshimu

kavabuhasaid Ila hela hizi zitatuua