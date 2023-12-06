The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Social media erupts as pastor narrates 3 instances resurrecting his mother

Lynet Okumu

A pastor is facing criticism after asserting that he resurrected his mother three times, with the first instance occurring when he was only 9 years old

Tanzanian prophet Clear Malisa
Tanzanian prophet Clear Malisa

A Swahili pastor identified as Prophet Clear Malisa has stirred a fierce debate after claims that he has the power to resurrect

Recommended articles

In a social media post by Bongotrending habar1, the pastor claimed during a live service on Sunday 3, that he had successfully resurrected his mother not once, but three times.

Prophet Clear Malisa captivated the audience with his extraordinary testimony, confidently sharing that his mother had experienced death on three separate occasions, and each time, through the power of his prayers, she was brought back to life.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tanzania prophet Clear Malisa
Tanzania prophet Clear Malisa Pulse Live Kenya

The congregation erupted in applause as the pastor recounted these purported miraculous events.

"One of the things that I will never forget in my whole life is the day my mother died, and then I prayed for her to come back to life," Malisa declared.

To provide what he deemed irrefutable proof of his claims, Prophet Clear Malisa invited his mother to step forward and corroborate the astonishing narrative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Much to the surprise of the onlookers, the woman, who acknowledged the pastor as his son approached the pulpit, took the microphone, and confirmed the resurrections.

"It's true. The first time he was about 9 years old, in the third grade. I was very sick. It was on a Sunday when I was alone at home with him and his younger sibling. Until I didn't understand what was going on, he asked me to come, and to my shock, I was healthy. That was the first time," she recounted, leaving the believers in awe.

Tanzania prophet Clear Malisa
Tanzania prophet Clear Malisa Pulse Live Kenya

However, the viral video of Prophet Clear Malisa's claims sparked a wave of skepticism and disagreement on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Users expressed their doubts, accusing the pastor of making a mockery of God with his sensational assertions.

Here are some of the reactions on Instagram

moustaphathedon Kila siku huwa nawaambia kuwa dini zenu za ki cristu ni za mchongo mnabisha ona sasa. Yan jama wala hana ata haya

mr_.ranking91 Hioo ni maaajabu button here

sanjarkhan_mosey Huyu mama si mtu mzima kabisa mbona hajiheshimu

ADVERTISEMENT

kavabuhasaid Ila hela hizi zitatuua

bongotrending_habar1 hivi huyu anamchukuliaje mungu?

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Clemo reveals root cause of conflict with Nonini following Sh1M court award

Clemo reveals root cause of conflict with Nonini following Sh1M court award

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie finally speaks about relationship with Lebanese employer

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie finally speaks about relationship with Lebanese employer

Social media erupts as pastor narrates 3 instances resurrecting his mother

Social media erupts as pastor narrates 3 instances resurrecting his mother

Pastor Ng'ang'a's eldest daughter pleads for financial help to cover son's treatment

Pastor Ng'ang'a's eldest daughter pleads for financial help to cover son's treatment

I was cancelled for saying Ghana influenced Nigerian music – Mr Eazi

I was cancelled for saying Ghana influenced Nigerian music – Mr Eazi

Cardi B says she's outgrowing relationships, unfollows husband Offset

Cardi B says she's outgrowing relationships, unfollows husband Offset

If there's a video of us saying she's single, please share - Terence Creative

If there's a video of us saying she's single, please share - Terence Creative

What sparked Eve Mungai's fiery reaction after Commentator 254's baby news

What sparked Eve Mungai's fiery reaction after Commentator 254's baby news

Wakadinali's Domani Munga takes a break due to health issues

Wakadinali's Domani Munga takes a break due to health issues

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzanian Gospel Singer Christina Shusho

Christina Shusho's Biography: Early life, start of music career, husband & 3 kids

Pastor Sue Munene

'Twa Twa' Pastor explains reasons parents should not kiss their children

Media personality Claudia Naisabwa at BBC Studios in London

Claudia Naisabwa's media dream becomes reality in London

Kate Actress

Kate Actress outshines 9 top African thespians to be crowned Actress of the Year