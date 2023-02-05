ADVERTISEMENT
Harmonize thrills fans in packed Embu concert [Video]

Amos Robi

The singer promised to have his next show in the county in a stadium to accommodate all his fans

Harmonize

Tanzanian singer Harmonize thrilled fans in Embu during a concert in the county.

The packed venue saw the singer's fans camp outside as it could not contain all of them, with the star promising a bigger venue for his next show in the county.

"Thank You & Sorry for Everyone who was Outside 🥹🙏 STADIUM 🏟️ Next show EMBU Nitarudi ❤️❤️ Happy Valentines," Harmonize shared with his fans.

The singer who has been in the country severally over the past few months was being awaited by huge crowds who chanted his name as he made his way to the venue.

The singer makes his maiden visit to the country this year just days after he dropped a new collabo ‘Tunapendeza’ where he is featured by his signee Ibraah.

READ: 10 most promising East African musicians in 2023 [Spotify List]

Within the last few weeks, he has also released two new songs and music videos including ‘Best Friend’ and ‘Wote.’

Harmonize's schedule has been tight and has been in a series of concerts within and without Tanzania.

Before flying to Kenya Harmonize had briefly stayed in Tanzania as he had another concert in Kigali, Rwanda.

In Kigali, the singer made headlines for apologising on behalf of his former boss Diamond Platnumz who missed a show he had been slated for.

Singer Harmonize
Singer Harmonize Singer Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Harmonize dishes out cash to fans in Kigali [Video]

“My brother was supposed to have a show here in Rwanda a few days ago but he didn't show up so I really don't know what happened but on behalf of all Tanzanians I ask all Rwandese to forgive him but next time I know he will make it,” Harmonize said in a Rwandese media house.

Harmonize is expected to do a tour of the United States later in April.

