Harmonize makes unexpected statement about Diamond during Rwanda visit

Harmonize explained that he did not understand the circumstances that led to Diamond not showing up urging Rwandese fans to forgive him.

“My brother was supposed to have a show here in Rwanda a few days ago but he didn't show up so I really don't know what happened but on behalf of all Tanzanians I ask all Rwandese to forgive him but next time I know he will make it,” Harmonize said in a Rwandese media house.

The singer has had a distant relationship with his former boss after he left Wasafi record label to start his enterprise Konde Gang worldwide.

He has on numerous claimed occasions claimed Diamond is copying Nigerian star Asake.

Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

Harmonize USA tour

Meanwhile, Harmonize has announced a tour in the United States of America in April 2023. Konde Boy said he will be doing a two-month tour noting he is going to give more details on the tour soon.

“USA 🇺🇸 I’m giving you 2 months of my life Yess From 29/4/2023 Phoenix ARIZONA home Sweet Home Till July,” Harmonized said.