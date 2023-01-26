ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Harmonize makes unexpected statement about Diamond during Rwanda visit

Amos Robi

Harmonize has had a distant relationship with Diamond after he left Wasafi Record Label

Singer Harmonize
Singer Harmonize

During his visit to Rwanda, Tanzanian star Harmonize left fans suprised after he offered an apology on behalf of Diamond Platnumz who missed a show he had been slated for in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Harmonize explained that he did not understand the circumstances that led to Diamond not showing up urging Rwandese fans to forgive him.

“My brother was supposed to have a show here in Rwanda a few days ago but he didn't show up so I really don't know what happened but on behalf of all Tanzanians I ask all Rwandese to forgive him but next time I know he will make it,” Harmonize said in a Rwandese media house.

The singer has had a distant relationship with his former boss after he left Wasafi record label to start his enterprise Konde Gang worldwide.

He has on numerous claimed occasions claimed Diamond is copying Nigerian star Asake.

READ: I would rather hang around 100 snakes than this - Diamond reveals biggest fear [Vide

Harmonize
Harmonize Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

Meanwhile, Harmonize has announced a tour in the United States of America in April 2023. Konde Boy said he will be doing a two-month tour noting he is going to give more details on the tour soon.

“USA 🇺🇸 I’m giving you 2 months of my life Yess From 29/4/2023 Phoenix ARIZONA home Sweet Home Till July,” Harmonized said.

READ: Harmonize responds to claims of having an affair with vixen on 'Amelowa' video

The singer will be going on a tour in the US three months after a flopped show by Zuchu. A teary Zuchu explained that it was her first tour in the US which unfortunately flopped.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Harmonize makes unexpected statement about Diamond during Rwanda visit

Harmonize makes unexpected statement about Diamond during Rwanda visit

Newlyweds Steve Ogolla and Cebbie Koks celebrate new accomplishment

Newlyweds Steve Ogolla and Cebbie Koks celebrate new accomplishment

Akothee shares how her dowry negotiations went down [Video]

Akothee shares how her dowry negotiations went down [Video]

The top 10 Sheng words used on Google Search and their meanings

The top 10 Sheng words used on Google Search and their meanings

John Allan Namu partners with KTN to expose electricity cartels [Video]

John Allan Namu partners with KTN to expose electricity cartels [Video]

Early man: Eric Omondi dons hair suit for trip to Uganda [Photos]

Early man: Eric Omondi dons hair suit for trip to Uganda [Photos]

TikToker explains why she showed Kenyans the number plates of her new car

TikToker explains why she showed Kenyans the number plates of her new car

Video: Mixed reactions as Spice Diana leaves little to imagination in TikTok video

Video: Mixed reactions as Spice Diana leaves little to imagination in TikTok video

Mowzey Radio’s birthday: Lilian Mbabazi, other musicians pay tribute

Mowzey Radio’s birthday: Lilian Mbabazi, other musicians pay tribute

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi. Ex-Citizen TV journalist Anders Ihachi has landed a new role his office

Ex-Citizen TV journalist lands new role in Mudavadi’s office

Radio presenter Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro speaks on leaving Kiss FM after 3 years

Spice Diana and a screengrab from the video

Video: Mixed reactions as Spice Diana leaves little to imagination in TikTok video

Diamond Platnumz

I would rather hang around 100 snakes than this - Diamond reveals biggest fear [Video]